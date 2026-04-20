Ex-Dividend Date

 | Source: Amber Grid Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid hereby informs that April 30, 2026, is the ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 17, 2026.   
The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:    Eglė Krasauskienė  Head of Communications  ph. +370 637 06011  e-mail: E.Krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt 



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