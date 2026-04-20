La-Z-Boy Incorporated Introduces AudioLuxe, a New Premium Audio Furniture Line with Sound by Klipsch

Key Highlights :

New AudioLuxe by La-Z-Boy ® premium audio furniture line debuts at High Point Market with select availability this fall

premium audio furniture line debuts at High Point Market with select availability this fall The product line combines an integrated audio experience with the comfort and quality for which La-Z-Boy is known

Key features, driven by consumer led insights, include Sound by Klipsch, surround sound with audio-visual sync, Auracast™ Bluetooth audio sharing, personalized controls, and La-Z-Boy customizable comfort





MONROE, Mich., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, is bringing premium audio to its motion furniture lineup with the debut of AudioLuxe by La-Z-Boy®, a new product line featuring integrated Klipsch sound systems. The collection makes its industry debut at the April 2026 High Point Market with select availability this fall and leverages La-Z-Boy’s in-house consumer led insights to drive innovation.

AudioLuxe pairs La-Z-Boy’s signature customizable comfort with Sound by Klipsch, delivering crystal clear tones and deep bass vibrations directly through the furniture. The line features speakers and subwoofers built directly into a range of recliners and motion furniture. With modern silhouettes and clean lines, the AudioLuxe line is designed to complement contemporary living spaces.

“At La-Z-Boy Incorporated, we prioritize delivering an unmatched comfort experience through every product,” said Nelly Martínez Garza, Sr. Director of Product Design. “With AudioLuxe, we’re pairing the comfort and quality that La-Z-Boy consumers have trusted for generations with the premium audio performance Klipsch is known for. There’s nothing on the market that provides audio immersion at this level of comfort, and we’re excited for AudioLuxe to make its way into living rooms and home theaters nationwide. The new line further advances La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Century Vision strategy of expanding brand reach and will be manufactured within our United States manufacturing footprint.”

Premium audio, precisely positioned

AudioLuxe is engineered in partnership with Klipsch, an American audio brand with more than 80 years of innovation in home theater, sound bars, and high-performance speaker systems. Together, the companies have developed an integrated audio experience with speakers and subwoofers positioned for optimal, immersive sound delivery.

“This partnership brings together two American icons with the shared vision to establish a new benchmark for comfort and sound, redefining the way we enjoy entertainment at home," said Vince Bonacorsi, Chief Operating Officer of Klipsch. “Our advanced audio technologies, refined over the last eight decades, allow the AudioLuxe products to deliver a new level of realism for an embedded audio experience unlike anything currently on the consumer market.”

Key features of the AudioLuxe line include:

Sound by Klipsch: Wireless speakers and subwoofers by Klipsch are embedded directly into recliners and sofas, delivering sound you can feel

Wireless speakers and subwoofers by Klipsch are embedded directly into recliners and sofas, delivering sound you can feel Surround sound with audio-visual sync: When paired with the Klipsch Flexus Sound System, AudioLuxe furniture enables dynamic, 5.1.2 surround sound powered by Dolby ® Atmos

When paired with the Klipsch Flexus Sound System, AudioLuxe furniture enables dynamic, 5.1.2 surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos Auracast™ Bluetooth audio sharing: Broadcast high-quality audio to each seat by connecting a phone or tablet to an AudioLuxe piece, then sharing the sound to all other Auracast™-enabled seats or speakers in the home

Broadcast high-quality audio to each seat by connecting a phone or tablet to an AudioLuxe piece, then sharing the sound to all other Auracast™-enabled seats or speakers in the home Personalized controls: Each armrest features integrated controls so users can manage their own audio input and sound level or choose to listen in sync

Each armrest features integrated controls so users can manage their own audio input and sound level or choose to listen in sync La-Z-Boy customizable comfort: AudioLuxe furniture offers fully adjustable back recline, lumbar support, headrests, and legrests, plus integrated storage and fabric and leather cover options





Industry debut at High Point Market

Retail buyers, wholesale customers, and industry partners can experience AudioLuxe in the La-Z-Boy showroom by appointment only at High Point Market beginning April 23, 2026. AudioLuxe will be available in select La-Z-Boy stores, Comfort Studios, Branded Spaces, and other furniture retailers this fall. To book an appointment at the La-Z-Boy showroom, contact: lisa.voltmer@la-z-boy.com.

Investor Relations / Media Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME’s 2026 list of America’s Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

About Klipsch :

Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Using highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American audio company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®. Klipsch®, registered in the U.S. and other countries, is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).Visit www.klipsch.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

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