Pretzelmaker® Honors National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzel Bites & More

Pretzel Chain Serves Up the Ultimate Celebration for Holiday

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is celebrating National Pretzel Day with an irresistible offer for its biggest fans. On Sunday, April 26, rewards members can enjoy a FREE order of Small Original Pretzel Bites, Salted or Unsalted at participating locations nationwide, redeemable in-store through the Pretzelmaker app. To become a rewards member, guests can download the Pretzelmaker app or sign up online at pretzelmaker.com/rewards.

Plus, the celebration has more perks! Rewards members can also score a free limited-edition sticker on National Pretzel Day by showing their app or providing their phone number in-store to verify their account.

“National Pretzel Day is one of our favorite days of the year, and what better way to celebrate than giving back to our loyal fans,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. "Whether you prefer your pretzel bites salted or unsalted, we’re excited to treat our rewards members to a classic favorite and share a moment of joy together.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has nearly 200 locations worldwide and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com