Media Release









Leadec successfully closes fiscal year 2025: reliable results in volatile times

Stuttgart/Germany, April 20, 2026 – Leadec increased its sales by more than five percent on a currency-adjusted basis to over 1.35 billion euros in fiscal year 2025. Profitability developed positively. Solutions for decarbonization and the circular economy, as well as the company’s broad presence across various industries and in 16 countries, were key factors contributing to sales growth.

Despite the challenging market conditions, the Leadec Group increased its sales by more than five percent on a currency-adjusted basis to over 1.35 billion euros in fiscal year 2025. Consistent cost management, the continuous expansion of digitalization, and comprehensive productivity programs contributed significantly to this positive performance.

“In 2025, we succeeded in expanding our share of sales in new customer segments, such as industrial technologies or distribution and warehousing. At the same time, the automotive industry remains an important core market to which we contribute our many years of experience, technical skills and expertise. Going forward, we anticipate growing demand for outsourcing in this area—both from new market participants from China and from European manufacturers who are continuing to increase the flexibility of their value chain structures,” says Markus Glaser-Gallion, CEO of the Leadec Group.

Europe and the Americas ensure stable sales

In the core European market, Leadec’s sales were slightly above the previous year’s level. Strong business in Eastern Europe and the companies acquired in Spain in 2025 contributed significantly to this. Business performance in the Americas was outstanding, with particularly strong results achieved in the U.S. and Brazil. The picture in Asia was mixed: While business in India showed promising development in 2025, the market in China remains challenging.

“Our multi-regional presence is a key factor in our company’s stability and resilience. Operating in 16 countries and across various industries allows us to effectively mitigate fluctuations in individual markets,” explains Markus Glaser-Gallion.

Focus: sustainability and occupational safety

With its “Green Factory Solutions,” Leadec supports its customers in achieving their environmental and climate goals. These include, among other things, the optimization of energy management in factories, the installation of battery storage systems, photovoltaic systems, EV charging stations, smart lighting systems, and waste management. These solutions for decarbonization and the circular economy have gained further importance, generating sales of around 140 million euros for the company.

The Gold rating from Ecovadis confirms that Leadec ranks among the top two percent of companies in its industry and the top five percent of companies worldwide in terms of sustainability.

As part of our group-wide initiative “Safety – It’s your life!”, around 200 occupational safety specialists and more than 400 local safety coordinators work every day to make our workplaces safer. This includes over 44,000 safety inspections and more than 6,400 hazard assessments each year. These efforts are paying off: the LTI rate has dropped to a historic low of 0.7 (number of lost-time injuries per million hours worked).

Digital solutions for efficient processes

For Leadec, digitalization is a key driver of further development, as it enables the scaling of experiences from over 900 factories. At the heart of the digital infrastructure is the Leadec.os platform: It records end-to-end processes and integrates digital services. It is in use across all 16 countries and is utilized daily by more than 2,400 employees. The operational insights derived from this data form the basis for data-driven optimizations and new digital solutions.

“We develop IIoT- and AI-based applications that help our customers organize their production processes more efficiently, reduce downtime, and optimize maintenance processes. In 2026, we are focusing on what we do best and what distinguishes us: close customer relations, strong innovative capacity and operational excellence,” says Markus Glaser-Gallion.



About Leadec

Leadec is the leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. The company, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, generated sales of over 1.35 billion euros in 2025 and employed around 22,500 people in 16 countries. With over 60 years of experience, Leadec supports its customers along the entire production value chain, in more than 900 factories at about 380 sites worldwide.

Leadec’s global services comprise: Install (Installation and Relocation), Automate (Automation & Commissioning, Production IT), Maintain (Production Equipment Maintenance and Technical Cleaning), Logistics (Value Added Services & Intralogistics), Support (Technical Facility Management and Infrastructural Facility Management), as well as other local services. The digital business platform Leadec.os offers an end-to-end solution which digitizes all service processes across systems.

More about Leadec: www.leadec-services.com

Press and Media Contact

Corina Hummel

Global Communications Manager

Meitnerstraße 11

70563 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 173 673 2671

media@leadec-services.com

www.leadec-services.com