Blue Ammonia Markets, 2035 - Swift Advancements in the Energy Sector are Boosting the Worldwide Demand for Clean and Green Energy, Driving Market Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blue Ammonia Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blue ammonia market size is estimated to grow from USD 370 million in the current year to USD 62.66 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 59.33% during the forecast period, till 2035

Being a lower-carbon variant, blue ammonia, similar to green ammonia, is increasingly seen as a viable option for agricultural applications where ammonia is primarily utilized as a nitrogen-rich fertilizer.



Moreover, the swift advancements in the energy sector are boosting the worldwide demand for clean and green energy, driving market growth. The blue ammonia market is experiencing heightened interest from the energy sector due to its high energy density and established transportation infrastructure, which position it as an ideal energy carrier. For example, it can serve as a hydrogen carrier for prolonged storage and transport and can be utilized as fuel for hydrogen-powered turbines or fuel cells. Furthermore, it is also being investigated as a carbon-neutral fuel for electricity generation, particularly in the maritime sector where reducing carbon emissions is essential.

North America currently captures the majority share of the market. On the other hand, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand from the energy sector and the rising transition toward green energy alternatives. In addition, the ongoing development of more effective carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies has rendered blue ammonia production more feasible and cost-efficient by capturing carbon dioxide, thus increasing the demand for blue ammonia.

Driven by the demand for sustainable ammonia solutions and green fertilizers, along with evolving industry trends such as a heightened focus on climate change objectives and Net-Zero commitments, the blue ammonia market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Blue ammonia Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global blue ammonia market is segmented into autothermal reforming, gas partial oxidation, and steam methane reforming. According to our estimates, currently, the steam methane reforming technology captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the prevalent adoption of steam methane reforming along with carbon capture and storage technology, which is the most commercially feasible method for producing blue ammonia.



However, the autothermal reforming technology is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by its integration of heat production into the reforming process, which potentially increases efficiency and lowers emissions.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global blue ammonia market is segmented into fertilizers, industrial chemicals, industrial feedstock, marine fuel, power generation, and transportation. According to our estimates, currently, the fertilizers segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the high demand for ammonia, which is primarily utilized in the production of fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, urea, and ammonium phosphate.



On the other hand, the power generation segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by the push for decarbonization in the power sector.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the global blue ammonia market is segmented into direct sale, e-commerce, and wholesalers. According to our estimates, currently, the direct sales segment captures the majority of the market share. Blue ammonia is primarily sold in large volumes to industrial clients, ranging from power generation firms to fertilizer producers. The transactions between producers and purchasers are typically long-term arrangements that involve intricate contracts and direct negotiations.



On the other hand, the e-commerce platforms are expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to its technical complexities and safety concerns.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Company Profiles

Air Liquide Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Ammonia Casale

CF Industries Holdings

Dastur Energy

Equinor ASA

ExxonMobil

Hydrofuel

ITOCHU

Linde Plc

LSB Industries

Ma'aden

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nutrien

OCI

PAO NOVATEK

Saudi Arabian Oil

Shell

Tecnicas Reunidas

Uniper

Yara International

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cph46p

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