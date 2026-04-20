$24.31 Bn Containerized Data Center Market Trends, Opportunity, & Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

The global containerized data center market offers significant opportunities through its rapid deployment and modular infrastructure capabilities, paramount for agile business operations amid evolving demands. The growing integration of AI and HPC workloads further boosts demand for high-density, scalable solutions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Containerized Data Center Market, valued at USD 7.02 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 23.00% to reach USD 24.31 Billion by 2030

A containerized data center is a self-contained, portable facility housing and operating IT infrastructure within standard shipping containers or modular enclosures, offering flexible and scalable computing solutions. The market for these units is primarily driven by the escalating demand for rapid deployment capabilities and modular infrastructure, enabling businesses to quickly expand or relocate IT resources.

Key Market Drivers

The escalating need for rapid deployment and a reduced time-to-market significantly influences the global containerized data center market. Businesses increasingly require agile infrastructure solutions that can be quickly deployed to meet immediate operational demands or respond to evolving market conditions. Traditional data center construction involves lengthy planning and buildout phases, often taking many months or even years.

Containerized solutions bypass much of this complexity, offering pre-integrated, factory-tested modules that can be shipped and operationalized in a fraction of the time. For example, according to Nokia News, January 2024, "Nokia accelerates enterprise digital transformation with new modular data center solutions", Nokia's modular data center solutions can facilitate deployments in as little as three to six months, a stark contrast to conventional builds.

Key Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the growth of the Global Containerized Data Center Market is the complexity involved in integrating these modular solutions with existing, often disparate, IT systems. This challenge extends beyond physical deployment, encompassing the intricate task of ensuring seamless compatibility and interoperability between containerized infrastructure and legacy enterprise applications, networks, and management tools.

Such integration complexities frequently necessitate extensive customization, prolonged testing, and specialized expertise, thereby increasing implementation timelines and potential operational disruptions for adopting organizations.

Key Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing workloads represents a significant driver for the global containerized data center market due to the demanding computational and thermal requirements of these advanced applications.

Traditional data center designs often struggle to accommodate the escalating power densities associated with AI and HPC, making modular, high-density containerized solutions increasingly viable. According to the Open Compute Project (OCP) in October 2025, a single AI rack can consume the same amount of power as approximately 100 U.S. households, highlighting the extreme energy needs.

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Vertiv Group Corp.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Delta Group
  • ZTE Corporation

By Type of Container:

  • 20 Feet Container
  • 40 Feet Container
  • Customized Container

By Enterprise Type:

  • Small & Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Industry:

  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$7.02 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$24.31 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate23.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wurpir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Containerized Data Center Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Containerized Data Center
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Design
                            
                            
                                Data Center Solutions
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Modular Data Center
                            

                



        


    

        
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