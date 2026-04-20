Softgel Capsules Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Softgel Capsules Market, valued at USD 8.02 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.86% to reach USD 12.63 Billion by 2030

The market's growth is primarily driven by several distinct factors, including the inherent benefits of softgel formulations such as improved bioavailability and ease of swallowing, increased demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating effective drug delivery. These attributes facilitate enhanced patient compliance and expand application across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic sectors.

Key Market Drivers

The global softgel capsules market expansion is significantly propelled by the growing demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, alongside rising consumer health awareness and a proactive approach to preventive healthcare. The burgeoning nutraceutical sector, which frequently utilizes softgel formulations for their effective delivery of active ingredients, remains a primary catalyst.

According to the IADSA, at the start of 2023, the worldwide market for supplements was larger than USD 170 billion, underscoring the substantial base driving softgel production in this segment. This robust demand is further amplified by a global shift towards preventative health measures and increased consumer understanding of nutrition's role in well-being. This trend encourages a consistent uptake of supplements, for which softgels offer an appealing and convenient dosage form.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the global softgel capsules market is the high production costs associated with specialized encapsulation machinery, stringent manufacturing controls, and the rising prices of raw materials.

These economic factors directly influence the operational profitability and growth strategies of manufacturers within the sector. The substantial investment required for advanced encapsulation technologies, alongside the ongoing expenses of maintaining rigorous quality and regulatory compliance, significantly elevates overall manufacturing overheads.

Key Market Trends

The growing consumer preference for vegan and vegetarian products, coupled with increasing health and ethical considerations, is significantly driving the adoption of plant-based encapsulation materials in the softgel capsules market. This trend involves a shift from traditional animal-derived gelatin to alternatives such as pullulan, starch, and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, which cater to a broader demographic seeking ethical and sustainable options.

The move towards plant-based ingredients is evident in manufacturing capacity, with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) reporting that Catalent alone accounted for nearly 14% of global plant-based capsule manufacturing capacity in 2023. This expansion underscores the market's response to evolving dietary preferences and clean label demands. In a notable development, IFF introduced new pectin-based technology in April 2023 to expand its vegan softgel offerings, reflecting industry innovation in sustainable solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

Fuji Capsule Co Ltd

Sirio Pharma Co Ltd

Captek Softgel International Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Catalent Inc

EuroCaps Ltd

Aenova Group GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

By Type:

Gelatin-Based/Animal-Based

Non-Animal-Based

By Application:

Antacid and Anti-Flatulent Preparation

Anti-Anemic Preparations

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

Cough and Cold Preparations

Health Supplement

Vitamin and Dietary Supplement

Pregnancy

Others

By End Use:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw5vz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment