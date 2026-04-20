Blue Sky Embarks on an Artistic Journey with Planners Designed by Rhi James

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky, the #1 dated goods brand in the US, is proud to announce the nationwide launch of the Rhi James x Blue Sky Collection, now available at Target locations nationwide and on Target.com. This expansive 2026-2027 academic collection features 15 planners and a 15-month wall calendar, bringing James’ vibrant, travel-inspired fine art to a national audience and reimagining the stationery aisle as a global gallery.

This exclusive collection, facilitated by Maximum Orbit, transforms functional planning into a visual journey. Bringing James’ distinct artistic vision to Target shoppers, the assortment honors the art of the journey and the creative joy found in mapping out a year full of possibility.

The collection is designed for those who view their planners as a canvas for their dreams. Each planner is filled with travel tips and includes two free postcards, serving as a daily reminder that the world is waiting to be explored. To complete the experience, curated Zebra Pen sets are offered to encourage color-coding and self-expression.

"Life is a journey, not a to-do list," says Blue Sky co-CEO Warren Vidovich. “Travel is something we all look forward to, and we thought Rhi’s designs fit our vision for a travel-themed planner in a beautiful way."

The Rhi James x Blue Sky 2026-2027 academic collection includes 15 planners in various sizes and formats, plus a 15-month wall calendar.

All items are available now in stores at Target nationwide and Target.com.

ABOUT BLUE SKY

Based in Southern California, Blue Sky, the Color of Imagination, LLC has been in the business of planning for over 20 years. Inspired by the region’s relaxed lifestyle, sunny climate, and creative energy, Blue Sky designs innovative and affordable time management tools that people use every day. Blue Sky planners are available online and at retailers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bluesky.com/pages/about-blue-sky

ABOUT RHI JAMES

Based in Australia, British designer Rhi James founded Hebe Studio after a months-long journey to India. Upon returning home, she spent two weeks in post-travel quarantine, during which she painted, crafted, and drafted a business plan for her studio. Complete isolation gave her the gift of time, and today, the art she creates at Hebe Studio has the power to uplift, inspire, and transport people to places that fill them with joy. Learn more at https://www.hebe.studio/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7419ca58-be11-4a5b-a46b-742ad1abfe7a