Retail Logistics Market Size to Reach USD 1,255.40 Billion by 2035, Driven by E-commerce Expansion and Rising Demand for Fast Deliveries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retail Logistics Market was valued at USD 360.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1255.40 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.30% over the forecast period (2026-2035).

Due to the growth of e-commerce, omnichannel retail tactics, and increased customer demands for quicker and more flexible delivery, the retail logistics market is expanding quickly. Increased adoption of automation, warehouse management systems, and real-time tracking technologies is improving operational efficiency.





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The U.S. Retail Logistics Market was valued at USD 112.19 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 380.84 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.00%.

Strong e-commerce development, extensive omnichannel retail adoption, and growing demand for quicker delivery services are all contributing factors to the expansion of the U.S. retail logistics sector. Increased spending on real-time tracking technology, last-mile delivery networks, advanced analytics, and warehouse automation is boosting productivity and promoting steady industry expansion.

Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Retail supply chains are becoming much more complex due to the quick growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retail. Customers demand flawless online and offline shopping experiences, so retailers must effectively manage inventories and promptly complete orders. To fulfill these needs, retail logistics companies are progressively implementing innovative last-mile delivery technologies, integrated warehousing, and real-time inventory tracking. Reliance on specialist logistics services is further fueled by high order volumes, seasonal peaks, and returns management. Effective retail logistics are still essential for preserving consumer satisfaction, operational effectiveness, and competitive advantage as digital retail expands globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

Transportation led with 38.6% share as it forms the backbone of retail supply chains, enabling large-scale movement of goods from manufacturers to distribution centers and retail outlets. Reverse Logistics is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 18.4% due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail models, which significantly increase product returns.

By Mode of Transportation

Roadways led with 57.2% share as they provide unmatched flexibility, door-to-door connectivity globally. Airways is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 19.1% due to increasing demand for rapid delivery of high-value, time-sensitive, and perishable retail goods.

By Retail Type

Online / E-commerce Retail led with 49.8% share as digital shopping platforms generate high order volumes, frequent deliveries, and complex fulfillment requirements. Omnichannel Retail is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 17.6% as businesses integrate online and offline channels to deliver seamless customer experiences.

By End-User

Grocery & Food Retail led with 34.5% share due to constant demand, high order frequency, and the essential nature of food products. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 18.9% due to rising demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, medical supplies, and healthcare products.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.02% from 2026–2035, driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, rising urbanization, and increasing consumer spending.

Due to its highly developed supply chain infrastructure, robust presence of major retail and e-commerce firms, and sophisticated adoption of automation and warehouse management technology, North America held a 35.00% share in the retail logistics market in 2025.

Key Companies:

DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics

CEVA Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

FedEx Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Nippon Express

Geodis

Ryder System

Expeditors International

Toll Group

Kerry Logistics

GXO Logistics

Sinotrans

Penske Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Schneider Logistics

Recent Developments:

May 2024, DHL Supply Chain launched Retail Pulse, an end-to-end AI-powered retail logistics platform designed to unify e-commerce, store replenishment, and returns management.

February 2025, Kuehne + Nagel launched KN Retail Chain, a green urban logistics solution for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fashion retailers, featuring electric last-mile delivery and dark store integration.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Customer Experience & Delivery Performance Metrics – helps you understand consumer expectations through insights on delivery speed, customer satisfaction scores, impact of delays on repeat purchases, and demand for premium and flexible delivery options.

– helps you understand consumer expectations through insights on delivery speed, customer satisfaction scores, impact of delays on repeat purchases, and demand for premium and flexible delivery options. Workforce Productivity & Labor Efficiency Analysis – helps you evaluate operational efficiency through labor productivity per employee, workforce turnover rates, training investments, and automation-driven workforce transformation trends.

– helps you evaluate operational efficiency through labor productivity per employee, workforce turnover rates, training investments, and automation-driven workforce transformation trends. Supply Chain Risk & Disruption Management Index – helps you identify vulnerabilities through frequency of disruptions, inventory buffer levels, supplier diversification, and recovery time from logistics failures.

– helps you identify vulnerabilities through frequency of disruptions, inventory buffer levels, supplier diversification, and recovery time from logistics failures. Resilience Planning & Operational Stability Insights – helps you assess preparedness through adoption of resilience strategies, scenario modeling tools, and risk mitigation frameworks across retail logistics networks.

– helps you assess preparedness through adoption of resilience strategies, scenario modeling tools, and risk mitigation frameworks across retail logistics networks. Safety, Compliance & Workforce Sustainability Metrics – helps you understand regulatory adherence and workplace conditions through safety incident tracking, compliance benchmarks, and evolving labor standards.

Read Other Related Reports:

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Logistics Software Market

Digital Logistics Market

E-Commerce Logistics Market

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