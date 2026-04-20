Converged Data Center Infrastructure Analysis Report 2026: Market Rising from $6.49 Billion in 2025 to USD 23.89 Billion by 2031, Registering a CAGR of 24.26%

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 6.49 Billion in 2025 to USD 23.89 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.26%

This market consists of integrated systems that amalgamate networking, storage, virtualization, and computing resources into a single, unified platform. By superseding siloed hardware setups, this architecture enables rapid scalability and centralized administration. The market is chiefly driven by the urgent need for enterprises to lower operational intricacies and cut the capital expenses tied to maintaining disparate systems. Additionally, the increasing demand for effective infrastructure capable of sustaining hybrid cloud environments serves as a strong catalyst, pushing organizations toward these consolidated solutions to improve resource utilization and business agility.

A major hurdle limiting market growth is the incapacity of legacy facility infrastructure to handle the elevated power and thermal requirements of dense converged units. Numerous existing data centers do not possess the cooling capabilities needed to run these robust systems without necessitating expensive retrofit investments. As per AFCOM, 38% of data center operators indicated in 2024 that their existing cooling solutions were insufficient for their requirements. This gap in physical infrastructure acts as an obstacle to widespread adoption, compelling organizations to balance the advantages of convergence against the substantial costs associated with upgrading physical sites.

Market Drivers

The rapid increase in data-heavy AI and machine learning workloads is significantly hastening the uptake of converged data center infrastructure. As enterprises incorporate resource-intensive applications, they necessitate unified platforms delivering low-latency storage and high-performance computing within a smaller footprint.

Converged systems address the limitations of traditional, fragmented architectures by optimizing resource distribution for real-time inference and complex model training. This trend toward high-density computing is highlighted by the immense power needs fueling infrastructure growth. According to JLL's '2024 Global Data Center Outlook' from May 2024, enterprise and consumer demand for generative AI is expected to generate an additional 3 to 4 gigawatts of demand in 2024 alone, necessitating the operational density and efficiency provided by converged infrastructure to sustainably support advanced computational requirements.

Simultaneously, the push for legacy IT modernization and digital transformation urges enterprises to implement converged solutions, replacing rigid silos with agile, software-defined ecosystems. Modern organizations prioritize infrastructure that facilitates centralized management and seamless application mobility to swiftly adapt to market shifts. Converged solutions simplify these processes by removing the intricacies of handling separate networking, storage, and server components.

According to the '6th Annual Enterprise Cloud Index' by Nutanix in March 2024, 95% of organizations migrated applications between environments over the preceding year to enhance integration and security. This substantial workload mobility necessitates the consistent architectural foundation that converged systems provide, a trend mirrored by the physical expansion of modern deployments; CBRE reported that data center construction in primary North American markets surged by 69% year-over-year in 2024 to hit record levels.

Market Challenges

The failure of legacy facility infrastructure to support the high power and thermal densities of converged units represents a major barrier to market growth. Converged platforms aggregate extensive computing resources into small footprints, creating concentrated heat loads that often surpass the design limits of older data centers.

As a result, prospective buyers cannot simply install these systems; they are frequently required to initiate disruptive and costly capital projects to upgrade power distribution and cooling systems beforehand. This necessity for extensive physical site modernization considerably increases the total cost of ownership and prolongs deployment schedules, leading enterprises to reduce or postpone their investments in converged solutions.

The extent of this infrastructure gap is demonstrated by the industry's sluggish shift toward the advanced thermal management technologies necessary for such high-density settings. According to AFCOM, only 17% of data center operators had adopted liquid cooling solutions in 2024, even though these systems are crucial for effectively handling the heat generated by modern dense infrastructure. This limited adoption rate suggests that the vast majority of facilities continue to depend on conventional cooling techniques, leaving them ill-prepared to support the Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market without undergoing significant retrofitting.

Market Trends

The expansion of converged systems into edge computing environments is reshaping the Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market as businesses aim to process data nearer to its generation source. This decentralized strategy mitigates the bandwidth and latency constraints of centralized models by employing compact converged units to provide high-performance computing in space-restricted and remote areas.

By situating integrated stacks at the edge, enterprises can sustain real-time applications, including autonomous systems and industrial automation, without dependence on distant core facilities. This structural evolution toward distributed architectures is supported by industry forecasts; according to the Equinix 'Global Interconnection Index (GXI) 2024' report from February 2024, edge infrastructure is projected to grow at more than double the pace of core infrastructure through 2026, highlighting the vital importance businesses assign to proximity-based processing.

The shift toward consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service models marks a crucial evolution in the procurement and management of data center resources. By transitioning from rigid capital expenditure cycles to flexible operational expenditure structures, organizations can align infrastructure expenses directly with actual usage and rapidly scale resources as needed.

This approach reduces the financial risk associated with overprovisioning and permits enterprises to utilize the latest converged technologies without substantial upfront capital. The growing uptake of these adaptable payment frameworks is reflected in the financial results of leading market players; according to Hewlett Packard Enterprise's 'Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results' from February 2024, the Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) for its GreenLake platform increased by 41% year-over-year, emphasizing the strong enterprise demand for pay-per-use converged solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market, by Deployment:

Reference Architecture

Pre-Racked Configuration

Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market, by Component:

Computational Devices

Storage Devices

Networking Devices

Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market, by Facility:

On-Premises

Colocated Data Center

Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwgbm

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