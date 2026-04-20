Software Defined Data Center Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Data Center Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Software Defined Data Center Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from a valuation of USD 46.78 billion in 2025 to USD 156.38 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22.28%

This architectural model entails the virtualization of all infrastructure components: such as networking, storage, CPU, and security - delivering them as a service. The industry is largely driven by the urgent demand for scalable IT frameworks and the increasing uptake of hybrid cloud environments that depend on seamless automation. Additionally, the proliferation of data-heavy workloads requiring efficient, flexible resource allocation fuels this expansion. As noted by AFCOM in 2024, 56% of respondents intended to implement AI-capable solutions, a trend that underscores the necessity for the agile, high-density infrastructure inherent in software-defined designs.

Despite these positive indicators, the market confronts a major obstacle in the form of complex integration with legacy systems. Transitioning to this model frequently demands specialized technical expertise and introduces potential security vulnerabilities associated with a centralized control plane. These factors can discourage risk-averse organizations from undertaking a complete overhaul of their physical infrastructure, thereby impeding broader adoption.

Market Drivers

The rapid shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud architectures serves as a key driver for the Global Software Defined Data Center Market, creating a need for unified infrastructure management. With organizations distributing their workloads across on-premises sites and various public cloud platforms, the challenge of managing these fragmented environments grows considerably.

Software-defined architectures address this by abstracting hardware to create a centralized control plane, allowing for policy-based automation and smooth workload movement between private and public clouds. This trend is confirmed by Flexera's "2024 State of the Cloud Report" from March 2024, which notes that 89% of organizations use multi-cloud strategies, emphasizing the essential need for the virtualization and orchestration features that SDDC solutions offer to ensure consistency.

Simultaneously, the rising integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads is forcing data centers to become more agile and high-density. Since AI applications require immense and variable computational power that static hardware cannot efficiently handle, SDDC frameworks are crucial for the dynamic allocation of resources, including GPU virtualization.

This capability ensures infrastructure can scale instantly for model training and inference tasks. This shift is prompting major strategic adjustments, as highlighted by Cisco's July 2024 "Global Networking Trends Report," where 89% of IT professionals indicated plans to deploy AI-ready data centers within two years. Furthermore, Hitachi Vantara reported in 2024 that IT leaders anticipate investments in AI, processing power, and data storage will more than double by late 2026.

Market Challenges

A major barrier to market growth is the difficulty of integrating Software Defined Data Center architectures with legacy systems. Conventional infrastructure typically functions within rigid, hardware-focused silos that clash with the flexible, virtualized character of SDDC. Transitioning from these entrenched legacy environments necessitates substantial reconfiguration, which brings about considerable financial costs and operational risks. Consequently, organizations are often forced to manage unwieldy hybrid environments, which postpones the decommissioning of physical hardware and diminishes the immediate return on investment for software-defined technologies.

Moreover, this complex migration requires a workforce skilled in both maintaining legacy systems and implementing modern virtualization strategies - talent that is currently in short supply. Without access to such expertise, companies struggle to carry out the necessary infrastructure overhauls. The Uptime Institute noted in 2024 that 71% of data center operators faced a shortage of qualified staff for critical operations. This severe skills gap exacerbates integration difficulties, causing risk-averse enterprises to delay modernization efforts and ultimately hindering the expansion of the global market.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence for self-healing operations is transforming SDDC management, moving the focus from reactive troubleshooting to predictive maintenance. This trend entails embedding machine learning algorithms within the control plane to constantly monitor system health and automatically address anomalies before performance is affected, rather than simply hosting external AI workloads.

By adopting AIOps, software-defined architectures can dynamically adjust resources and fix network bottlenecks in real-time, which greatly lowers operational overhead and downtime. Highlighting this shift, Cisco's "2024 Global Networking Trends Report" from May 2024 indicates that 60% of IT professionals plan to deploy AI-driven predictive automation to streamline network operations over the next two years.

At the same time, the rise of Green SDDC is making sustainable energy management a core architectural priority rather than an afterthought. Facing increasing pressure to lower carbon footprints, data centers are utilizing software-defined solutions to enhance power usage effectiveness (PUE) via automated cooling controls and intelligent workload placement.

This strategy leverages virtualization to optimize hardware utilization, thereby reducing energy waste and adhering to corporate environmental goals. This shift is supported by Nutanix's March 2024 "Enterprise Cloud Index," which found that 98% of organizations back sustainability initiatives, with over half of the respondents modernizing their IT infrastructure specifically to improve environmental outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $156.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the Software Defined Data Center Market

Microsoft Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell EMC

Oracle Corporation

Nutanix, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Software Defined Data Center Market, by Component:

Solution

Services

Software Defined Data Center Market, by Type:

Software Defined Compute

Software Defined Networking

Software Defined Storage

Others

Software Defined Data Center Market, by Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Software Defined Data Center Market, by Industry:

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Others

Software Defined Data Center Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/248u7t

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