Hyperscale Data Center Industry Research 2026 - Global $200+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts, 2020-2025 & 2025-2030

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, valued at USD 55.61 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 23.79% to reach USD 200.11 Billion by 2030.

A hyperscale data center is a massively scaled, high-capacity, and energy-efficient facility, typically housing over 5,000 servers and occupying more than 10,000 square feet, designed to support robust and highly scalable applications and extensive compute resources.

Main drivers for this market's growth include the increasing demand for cloud services, the proliferation of big data analytics, and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications that necessitate immense computational power.

Key Market Drivers

The accelerated adoption of cloud computing and hybrid cloud models stands as a primary catalyst for the hyperscale data center market. Enterprises are increasingly migrating critical applications and workloads to cloud platforms, seeking enhanced scalability, operational flexibility, and optimized resource utilization.

This directly drives substantial demand for underlying hyperscale infrastructure. Hybrid cloud strategies, integrating on-premises systems with public cloud services, further necessitate robust, interconnected hyperscale facilities to manage complex, distributed IT environments. These large-scale facilities provide the essential compute and storage capacity, alongside high availability and performance, for diverse cloud service offerings.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is the substantial initial capital expenditure required. Developing these massive facilities demands considerable financial investment for land acquisition, advanced infrastructure development, and specialized cooling systems. This high financial barrier restricts market entry for new participants and smaller entities, consequently limiting overall market growth and fostering consolidation among established providers with deep financial resources.

The intense competition for suitable land further amplifies this cost. According to Infrastructure Masons, in 2024, primary data center markets in North America experienced vacancy rates falling to a record low of 1.9%, concurrently pushing rent rates for 250 to 500 kilowatt requirements up by 12.6% to $184.06 per kilowatt per month. These rising real estate and construction costs directly translate into extended project timelines and elevated investment risk, thereby decelerating the deployment of crucial new hyperscale capacity needed to address increasing global digital service demand.

Key Market Trends

Hyperscale data center development increasingly emphasizes sustainable and energy-efficient designs, propelled by environmental concerns, escalating energy costs, and stringent regulatory mandates. Operators adopt advanced cooling, optimize power distribution, and integrate renewable energy into infrastructure.

According to the European Data Centre Association, new data centers in the European Union must achieve a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.4 by January 2025. This commitment is further demonstrated by Amazon, which announced in July 2024 it met its goal of matching 100% of its global operations' electricity consumption with renewable energy sources.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $55.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $200.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players Profiled:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Intel Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group

By Component:

Solution

Service

By User Type:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

By End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko71no

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