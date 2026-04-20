Data Center Networking Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Networking Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 39.12 Billion in 2025 to USD 99.94 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 16.92%

This sector encompasses the convergence of networking hardware - such as interconnects, routers, and switches - with management software designed to enable high-speed data exchange both within and between facilities.

Growth is largely propelled by the exponential rise in global data traffic and the structural shift toward hybrid cloud architectures that demand scalable, robust connectivity. Additionally, the intensification of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads serves as a crucial driver, requiring specialized low-latency fabrics for massive parallel processing. As noted by AFCOM in 2024, 56% of data center operators intended to deploy AI-capable solutions, creating an urgent need for advanced, high-throughput networking infrastructure.

A major hurdle potentially hindering market growth is the increasing complexity of managing these densified environments while adhering to strict energy efficiency mandates. As facilities strive to scale their infrastructure to support high-performance computing, the challenge of integrating modern high-speed fabrics with legacy systems frequently places a strain on operational resources and heightens the risk of downtime.

Market Drivers

The dramatic increase in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads is fundamentally transforming data center networking needs, driving unprecedented demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth fabrics. Unlike standard tiered traffic, AI training clusters rely on massive parallel processing, requiring the adoption of advanced interconnects like InfiniBand and 800G Ethernet to minimize packet loss and accelerate job completion.

This shift toward accelerated computing translates into significant revenue growth for infrastructure providers delivering the necessary switching fabrics and silicon. For example, Broadcom's Q3 fiscal year 2024 results, reported in September 2024, highlighted a 43% year-over-year increase in networking revenue, a surge explicitly linked to strong demand from hyperscale clients implementing custom accelerators and specialized AI networking silicon.

Concurrently, the rapid expansion of colocation and hyperscale data centers serves as a primary physical driver for the market, as major cloud providers rush to construct the infrastructure needed for next-generation applications. These extensive facilities are increasingly densifying network architectures to optimize rack efficiency, fueling substantial investment in high-speed switching equipment and optical interconnects.

Illustrating this trend, Microsoft's fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings report from October 2024 revealed capital expenditures of $20 billion, heavily focused on scaling AI and cloud infrastructure to address capacity limitations. This build-out is further supported by rising general connectivity demands; the Ericsson Mobility Report from November 2024 projects that global mobile network data traffic will nearly triple between 2024 and 2030, underscoring the vital need for robust data center networking backbones.

Market Challenges

The rising complexity associated with managing densified network environments and integrating modern high-speed fabrics with legacy systems poses a significant obstacle to the Global Data Center Networking Market. As operators attempt to scale infrastructure for high-performance computing, the burden of synchronizing different network generations often exceeds available technical capabilities.

This complexity results in a fragile operational environment where the likelihood of system incompatibilities and configuration errors increases sharply. Consequently, organizations frequently encounter prolonged implementation schedules and heightened vulnerability to service disruptions, which directly threatens the reliability essential for critical digital services.

This operational instability impedes market growth by compelling enterprises to focus on stabilization rather than adopting new technologies. When network infrastructure becomes a primary cause of failure, confidence in advanced solutions wanes, leading to delayed procurement cycles and a hesitation to upgrade vital hardware.

The gravity of this challenge is underscored by recent industry data on service disruptions. According to the Uptime Institute, networking-related issues caused 23% of all impactful outages in 2024, confirming that network complexity is a major driver of downtime. This ongoing reliability gap forces operators to divert budgets toward maintenance instead of expansion, thereby constraining the broader growth of the networking market.

Market Trends

The integration of AIOps for Predictive Network Maintenance and Automation is emerging as a vital strategy to address the operational friction generated by increasingly complex, distributed network architectures. As data centers become denser, operators are transitioning from reactive monitoring tools to AI-driven platforms capable of autonomously detecting anomalies and optimizing traffic flows to prevent service degradation. This strategic shift is reflected in industry intentions; according to Cisco's '2024 Global Networking Trends Report' from May 2024, 59% of respondents intend to streamline their data center network operations using AIOps within the next two years, signaling a clear move toward self-healing infrastructure to ensure reliability.

Simultaneously, the emergence of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) to Reduce Power Consumption is gaining momentum as an essential evolution to address the physical and thermal constraints of traditional pluggable transceivers. By placing the optical engine on the same package as the switch ASIC, manufacturers shorten the distance electrical signals travel, thereby minimizing signal loss and reducing energy demands.

This architectural advancement is supported by recent innovations; for instance, Broadcom announced in March 2024, via their 'Broadcom Delivers Industry's First 51.2-Tbps Co-Packaged Optics Ethernet Switch Platform for Scalable AI Systems' release, that their new CPO architecture allows optical interconnects to function at 70% lower power consumption compared to standard pluggable solutions, directly supporting sustainability objectives.

Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the Data Center Networking Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Group.

Netgear, Inc.

Intel Corporation.

Data Center Networking Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Data Center Networking Market, by Product Type:

Switches

Routers

Network Security Appliances

Controllers

Data Center Networking Market, by End User:

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

Telecommunications

Government

Data Center Networking Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pl840

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