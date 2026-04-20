Electric Truck Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Electric Truck Market is projected to expand from USD 13.38 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.84 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 7.66%

This sector consists of commercial cargo vehicles that utilize electric motors powered by batteries or fuel cell technologies instead of traditional internal combustion engines. The market's growth is fundamentally propelled by rigorous government mandates requiring zero-emission logistics and the distinct economic benefits arising from lower maintenance and operational costs compared to diesel counterparts. According to the International Energy Agency, global sales of electric trucks surged by nearly 80% in 2024, surpassing 90,000 units internationally.

Despite this growth, a significant obstacle limiting broader market adoption is the insufficient availability of high-power public charging infrastructure designed specifically for heavy transport. The current shortage of megawatt-class charging stations imposes logistical constraints on long-haul operations, necessitating complicated route planning that diminishes overall fleet efficiency.

Furthermore, the substantial capital expenditure required to upgrade electrical grids to accommodate the massive power demands of commercial fleets adds complexity to the rapid deployment of essential charging networks.

Market Drivers:

Stringent government emission regulations serve as the primary catalyst for electrifying heavy transport, forcing manufacturers to transition toward battery-electric platforms to ensure compliance. Regulators globally are establishing legal frameworks that dictate specific sales quotas for zero-emission vehicles, effectively planning the phase-out of diesel powertrains in the coming decades.

These mandates penalize non-compliance while incentivizing the development of heavy-duty supply chains, ensuring legacy truck makers prioritize electric vehicle innovation over internal combustion engine refinements. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency's March 2024 'Final Rule for Phase 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles' projects that approximately 60% of new delivery trucks sold in the U.S. will be zero-emission by model year 2032.

Simultaneously, corporate commitments to carbon neutrality and ESG goals are accelerating fleet electrification, especially within the logistics and last-mile delivery sectors. Major enterprises are aggressively integrating electric trucks into their operations to meet shareholder expectations for sustainable practices and to capitalize on the lower operating costs of electric drivetrains.

In July 2024, Amazon reported in its 'Delivering the Future' press release that it had deployed over 15,000 electric delivery vans across the United States to fulfill its climate pledge obligations. This shift is reflected in regional sales data; the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association noted that new registrations of electrically chargeable trucks in the EU rose by 29.5% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Market Challenges:

The scarcity of high-power public charging infrastructure tailored for heavy transport creates a structural barrier to the scalability of the electric truck sector. Fleet operators face significant risks regarding operational continuity, as the current lack of charging stations limits the deployment of these vehicles primarily to short-haul or return-to-base routes.

This restriction prevents the widespread adoption of electric trucks for long-haul logistics, where consistent and rapid energy replenishment is critical for maintaining strict delivery schedules. Consequently, the absence of a reliable charging network compels companies to operate mixed fleets, reducing the immediate return on investment for electric units.

Furthermore, the slow pace of infrastructure development is compounded by the massive financial requirements for grid modernization. Utility providers and charging operators encounter high costs to install the capacity needed for megawatt charging systems. According to the Clean Freight Coalition, in 2024, fully electrifying the United States medium and heavy-duty commercial fleet would necessitate a utility and charging infrastructure investment of approximately 620 billion dollars. This economic hurdle delays the rollout of essential charging corridors, directly stalling market momentum for heavy-duty electric transport.

Market Trends:

The commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks is emerging as a critical trend to address the range and refueling limitations associated with battery-electric heavy-duty logistics. Manufacturers are increasingly diversifying their portfolios to include fuel cell technology, which offers lighter powertrain weights and faster refueling times necessary for continuous long-haul operations.

This shift enables fleet operators to electrify routes that were previously considered unfeasible due to battery capacity constraints, effectively expanding the market for zero-emission transport. Highlighting this transition, Nikola Corporation reported in its May 2024 financial results that it wholesaled 40 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in the first quarter, moving from prototype testing to commercial availability.

Concurrent with propulsion advancements, the integration of autonomous driving capabilities into electric truck platforms is progressing to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate driver shortages. Developers are engineering purpose-built electric chassis that accommodate redundant safety systems and sensor suites, fostering a synergy between zero-emission propulsion and self-driving technology.

This convergence aims to maximize asset utilization by allowing vehicles to operate nearly continuously, bypassing hours-of-service restrictions that limit human-operated fleets. In January 2024, Kodiak Robotics, Inc. unveiled its sixth-generation autonomous truck platform, featuring all necessary redundant safety systems for scaled driverless deployment, signaling the technology's readiness for market integration.

Report Scope:

Key Players Profiled in the Electric Truck Market:

BYD Company Limited

AB Volvo

Daimler Truck AG

Tesla, Inc.

Traton SE

PACCAR Inc.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Scania CV AB

Electric Truck Market, by Propulsion Type:

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Electric Truck Market, by Type:

Light Duty Trucks

Medium Duty Trucks

Heavy-Duty Trucks

Electric Truck Market, by End User:

Last-Mile Delivery

Long Haul Transportation

Refuse Services

Field Services

Distribution Services

Electric Truck Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9jfjv

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