Shuttle Tanker Industry Research 2026: Opportunities in Brazil and North Sea with Increasing Use of FPSO Units - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shuttle Tanker Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Shuttle Tanker Market is projected to grow from USD 4.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.35 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 4.74%

Shuttle tankers are specialized vessels featuring dynamic positioning systems and bow-loading equipment, specifically engineered to transport crude oil from offshore installations to onshore terminals or refineries. The primary factors driving this market growth include the expansion of deepwater oil exploration in key regions like Brazil and the North Sea, as well as the comparative cost-effectiveness of these vessels over fixed subsea pipelines for remote field developments.

A significant challenge hindering market expansion is the strict regulatory pressure to lower emissions, which requires substantial capital expenditure for fleet renewal and the retrofitting of green technology within an aging vessel population. This supply constraint is mirrored in broader sector data, where limited shipyard capacity has restricted fleet growth. According to BIMCO, the global crude tanker fleet capacity increased by only 0.5 percent in 2024 due to low delivery volumes and an aging commercial fleet profile.

Market Drivers

Rising hydrocarbon production activities in key markets such as Brazil and the North Sea are fundamentally driving the global shuttle tanker sector, as these vessels offer the essential flexibility needed to transport crude from remote deepwater fields where subsea pipelines are not economically viable. This driver is especially strong in Brazil's pre-salt basins, where record-breaking extraction rates represent sustained demand for high-specification tonnage and vessel utilization.

According to the 'Monthly Bulletin of Oil and Natural Gas Production' by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in April 2024, Brazil's total output reached 4.383 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in February 2024, creating a robust production environment that solidifies the shuttle tanker's role as the primary logistics solution for the region's growing crude exports.

The increasing deployment of Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) units serves as a second major catalyst, creating synchronized demand for shuttle tankers that act as the exclusive floating pipeline for these offshore assets. As operators commission new production units to monetize ultra-deepwater reserves, the need for bow-loading vessels to perform regular offtake operations increases proportionally.

According to an article by Offshore Energy in May 2024 titled 'Petrobras sets its cap on 14 new FPSOs', the Brazilian state operator plans to bring 14 new FPSO vessels online between 2024 and 2028. Highlighting the massive financial scale supporting this infrastructure growth, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) noted in its April 2024 'Petrobras' vision for growth' report that the company has allocated US$ 102 billion for its five-year strategic plan, ensuring long-term activity for the shuttle tanker market.

Market Challenges

Strict regulatory pressure to reduce emissions presents a significant barrier to the Global Shuttle Tanker Market by necessitating high capital expenditures within an already constrained supply chain. Vessel owners encounter increasing difficulties in securing financing for fleet renewal, as environmental mandates require the integration of expensive, compliant technologies. This financial burden effectively stalls the development of new projects, as operators are hesitant to commit to long-term investments without guaranteed charter rates that cover these elevated costs, resulting in a slowdown in the delivery of modern vessels required for deepwater operations.

This challenge is further compounded by the rapidly aging profile of the existing commercial fleet, which struggles to meet new efficiency standards without significant retrofitting. A shortage of available shipyard slots further limits the ability to promptly replace these older units, creating a deficit in compliant tonnage.

According to BIMCO, in early 2025, approximately 10 percent of the total tanker fleet capacity consisted of vessels aged 20 years or older. This statistic underscores a critical bottleneck where the potential retirement of non-compliant tonnage outpaces the entry of new shuttle tankers, thereby limiting overall market capacity and growth potential.

Market Trends

The adoption of LNG-fueled and dual-fuel propulsion technologies is rapidly reshaping the shuttle tanker market as operators prioritize fleet decarbonization to meet stringent environmental mandates. This technical evolution involves equipping vessels with engines capable of utilizing both conventional marine fuels and cleaner alternatives like liquefied natural gas or methanol, significantly reducing nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions during offshore loading operations.

Shipowners are increasingly integrating these dual-fuel systems into their fleet renewal strategies to ensure compliance with tightening international regulations while maintaining operational flexibility; according to DNV's 'Alternative Fuels Insights' report from January 2025, a record 264 LNG-fueled vessels were ordered globally in 2024, more than doubling the volume from the previous year and signaling a decisive transition for specialized segments like the shuttle tanker market.

Simultaneously, there is a distinct trend toward the standardization of vessel designs to support long-term charters in high-growth regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins. Operators are securing large-scale contracts for series of identical vessels, a move that reduces construction costs through economies of scale and streamlines maintenance and crew training protocols for complex dynamic positioning operations.

This shift is driven by the requirements of major energy companies for reliable, uniform tonnage that can operate efficiently in harsh offshore environments. According to Offshore Energy in March 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries secured a major contract worth approximately $1.34 billion for the construction of nine standardized dynamic positioning shuttle tankers, specifically designed to service a long-term logistics tender for Petrobras.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the Shuttle Tanker Market:

Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Compagnie Maritime Belge N.V

AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd

Knutsen OAS Shipping AS

Sea1 Offshore Inc.

Equinor ASA

BW Group.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

DHT Holdings Inc.

Shuttle Tanker Market, by Type:

Conventional Shuttle Tankers

SPM (Single Point Mooring) Shuttle Tankers

DT (Dynamic Positioning) Shuttle Tankers

Shuttle Tanker Market, by Capacity:

Less than 100,000 DWT (Deadweight Tonnage)

100,000 to 200,000 DWT

Above 200,000 DWT

Shuttle Tanker Market, by End-User:

Offshore Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Liquids Transport

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)

Shuttle Tanker Market, by Application:

Oil Transportation

Gas Transportation

Chemical Transportation

Shuttle Tanker Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuvtg2

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