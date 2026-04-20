Tilray Brands Marks 4/20, Reaffirming Its Leadership in Cannabis and Commitment to Advancing Medical Care

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today marked 4/20 by reinforcing its leadership in medical cannabis and its commitment to advancing patient care through a science-driven global platform.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“4/20 reflects how far this industry has evolved, from an emerging category into a global opportunity grounded in science, innovation, and patient impact. At Tilray, we’ve built a diversified international platform designed to lead that evolution.

Today, we serve hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide with pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products that meet the highest standards of quality, consistency, and safety. Our focus is clear: advancing a medical-first, science-driven approach that supports patients, physicians, and healthcare systems globally.

As regulatory frameworks progress, including the significant opportunity ahead in the United States, Tilray is uniquely positioned with the infrastructure, expertise, and credibility to lead the next phase of growth.”

As a cannabis leader in Canada, Tilray holds a leading position across both adult-use and medical markets, supported by a strong portfolio of trusted brands, scaled operations, and deep regulatory expertise.

Tilray Medical offers more than 150 medical cannabis products internationally and has supported over 400,000 patients globally. The Company continues to invest in clinical research, physician education, and pharmaceutical distribution to expand access to safe, consistent treatment options.

With operations across multiple continents, Tilray’s integrated model, spanning pharmaceutical-grade cultivation, production, clinical services, and distribution, positions the Company to scale a fully connected, patient-centric global platform.

Tilray remains focused on disciplined execution, advancing innovation, and expanding access to high-quality care as the global medical cannabis market continues to evolve.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com