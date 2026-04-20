Old National Releases 2025 Community Action Report

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National” or the “Company”) has released its 2025 Community Action Report, which uses impactful storytelling, metrics, and photography to showcase Old National’s commitment to community investment, exceptional client service, team member and community engagement, sustainability, strong governance and ethics, and more.



“Throughout 2025, Old National team members strengthened our communities, supported small businesses, advanced affordable housing, and showed up in record numbers to serve others,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National’s Chief Communications, Culture & Social Responsibility Officer. “That impact is a direct reflection of who we are – a regional bank with community bank DNA, grounded in relationships, committed to understanding our clients’ needs, and leading with purpose in every market we serve.”

The 2025 Community Action Report includes more details about:

Old National’s commitment to clients, with a special emphasis on programs and products that address the needs of traditionally underserved individuals and communities.

How Old National strengthened and served its communities in 2025, including $13.6 million in total grants and scholarships to more than 2,100 organizations, and more than 67,000 hours of volunteer time donated by team members.

The robust learning and development resources Old National provides to engage team members and foster a culture of belonging and connection.

Old National’s commitment to strong Risk Management and Corporate Governance.





Old National’s 2025 Community Action Report can be found at oldnational.com/about-us/community. The publication includes Old National’s 2025 SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) Index, which provides industry-specific standards that assist companies in disclosing financially material sustainability information to investors.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com