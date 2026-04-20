Xulon Press announces book 1 in new Christian devotional series, Steps of Surrender: Prayers for the Spiritually Hungry from U.S. Navy veteran and recovery advocate, Dr. Anthony Lightfoot.

Apple Valley, CA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Steps of Surrender: Prayers for the Spiritually Hungry by Dr. Anthony Lightfoot, available in paperback $69.99, 9798868532672; eBook $9.99, 9798868532689.

Steps of Surrender - Prayers for the Spiritually Hungry

Based on his own life experience and biblical wisdom, Dr. Lightfoot’s book is a transparent, faith-centered reflection on life’s unexpected detours such as addiction, loss, disappointment and recovery. The author invites readers to see setbacks not as failures, but as divine interruptions that refine purpose and strengthen faith. It’s a must-read book of encouragement and practical insight for anyone navigating hardship while trusting God’s redemptive plan.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Lightfoot said, “Steps of Surrender: Prayers for the Spiritually Hungry was inspired by my own lived experience of setbacks, addiction, recovery, and redemption. I wrote this book to remind others that detours do not disqualify them from purpose. What many people see as failure, God often uses as preparation. I wanted to offer honest hope—showing that with faith, accountability and perseverance, even life’s hardest interruptions can become turning points toward healing and restoration.”

Dr. Anthony Lightfoot is a faith-based author, recovery advocate, and visionary leader committed to healing individuals and communities affected by addiction, trauma, homelessness, and spiritual distress. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds advanced theological education and is an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist (AMFT), currently pursuing licensure while completing California Law & Ethics requirements. Dr. Lightfoot is the Visionary Founder of Divine Intervention Treatment Solutions and Setting the Captives Free, and his work focuses on recovery, discipleship, and sustainable transformation grounded in faith. His professional and ministry experience informs the practical, compassionate, and trauma-aware perspective reflected in this book. Dr. Lightfoot values time spent in reflection, study, and service. He also enjoys reading, journaling and exploring ways faith and recovery intersect in everyday life. He holds a deep appreciation for music, quiet walks and meaningful conversations that foster growth.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Steps of Surrender: Prayers for the Spiritually Hungry is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Dr. Anthony Lightfoot

Email: DrLightfoot [at] treatmentisdivine.org