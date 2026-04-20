MoneyFlare Unveils an AI Crypto Trading Bot for 24/7 Automated Trading in 2026

New York, NY , April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare today unveiled its new AI crypto trading bot, built for users who want 24/7 automated trading in a market that never sleeps. The launch comes as digital-asset sentiment improves again: CoinShares reported $1.1 billion of inflows into digital asset investment products for the week of April 13, the strongest weekly total since early January, with 95% of those inflows coming from the United States. CoinShares also said trading volumes rose 13% week over week, a sign that interest in crypto exposure is picking up again.





How to Start With MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is designed to be simple:

Create an account

Users can sign up and access the platform without building complex strategies from scratch. MoneyFlare says its service is designed around simplified onboarding and automated quantitative trading. Choose an AI trading plan

According to MoneyFlare, users select a plan while the platform supports market analysis, trade execution, and risk management in the background. Activate 24/7 automated trading and monitor results

The company says the system is designed to keep trading active across changing market conditions while users track performance through a streamlined interface. MoneyFlare also states that returns are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market conditions and user decisions.

MoneyFlare says the goal is to make AI crypto trading more practical for everyday users. In crypto, markets move overnight, weekends matter, and major shifts can happen while many traders are offline. That is why the company is positioning its AI crypto trading bot around always-on monitoring, automated execution, and a simpler user experience for investors who want exposure without constant manual intervention.

The broader market backdrop is also becoming more supportive. It was reported on April 16 that Charles Schwab will begin a phased rollout of spot crypto trading for retail clients in the coming weeks, starting with bitcoin and ethereum. Schwab’s move is notable because it shows large mainstream brokerages still see demand growing for direct crypto access, even after a volatile start to the year.

Institutional interest is expanding in other ways as well. It was also reported on April 14 that Deutsche Boerse acquired a $200 million stake in Kraken, deepening a partnership that now includes regulated crypto, tokenized markets, derivatives, and institutional liquidity. Major exchange groups have been increasing investments and partnerships across the crypto sector, suggesting that digital assets are becoming more integrated into mainstream market infrastructure.

Regulation is evolving at the same time. The reports have shown in March that the SEC had laid out sweeping plans to adapt capital-markets rules to cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based trading, including a proposed startup exemption to make it easier for some crypto companies to raise money and operate under a more tailored framework. Together, those developments point to a crypto market that is becoming both more accessible and more closely watched.

Against that backdrop, MoneyFlare is presenting its platform as a way to simplify participation in a fast, global, and always-open market. The company says its system combines algorithm-based analysis, automated strategy execution, and integrated risk controls in one workflow, with the aim of helping users approach 24/7 automated crypto trading with more structure and less friction. For investors looking for a simpler way to engage with crypto in 2026, MoneyFlare is now inviting users to register and explore its new AI crypto trading bot.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.