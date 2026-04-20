Baba Appoints Former Mount Sinai Executive Director to Lead Clinical Operations

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baba, an advocacy platform covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid, today announced the appointment of Alicia Tennenbaum, LCSW as Head of Clinical Operations.

Tennenbaum joins Baba from Med-Metrix, where she served as Vice President of Case Management. Previously, she was Executive Director of Care Transitions at Mount Sinai Health System, overseeing discharge planning and post-acute coordination across one of the country's largest urban health systems. Before that, she spent nearly four years as Senior Director of Social Work and Case Management at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Baba supports caregivers and people on Medicare across their entire healthcare journeys with dedicated human advocates— community health workers, nurses, and licensed social workers— who help improve care follow-through and reduce administrative burden for providers and health systems. The company serves clients across all 50 states.

"Alicia has spent her career at precisely the boundary where our work starts," said Connor Sweeney, founder and CEO of Baba. "Her experience leading care transitions at Mount Sinai gives her a firsthand understanding of where clients fall through the cracks after leaving the four walls of a hospital. Baba takes clinical rigor seriously, and Alicia is proof of that."

Tennenbaum's appointment reflects a core premise of Baba's model: hospital-based care excels at high-acuity intervention, but once clients are discharged, a different kind of support is needed. Baba fills that gap with ongoing coordination that meets clients where they are, for as long as they need it.

"Health systems do extraordinary work in moments of acute need, but clients don't stop having needs when they're discharged," said Tennenbaum. "Baba is building the clinical infrastructure for what comes next: ongoing, accessible, human-centered support that meets clients where they are. That's a model I believe in, and I'm excited to help scale it with the same clinical rigor as the best health systems."

For more information, visit www.callbaba.com .

About Baba

Baba is an advocacy platform that supports caregivers and people on Medicare across their entire healthcare journeys in all 50 states. By embedding dedicated human advocates into care delivery, Baba helps reduce operational friction, improve care plan follow-through, and ensure clients are never left to navigate healthcare alone. For more information, visit www.callbaba.com .

Media Contact:

Connor Sweeney

press@callbaba.com