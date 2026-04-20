Inspirational Memoir Shares a Journey From a Small Village in India to a Purposeful Life in America, a True Testimony to God’s Providence

Davenport, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Samuel G. Moolayil shares his inspirational true story of hope, strength and the power of faith in Grace in the Climb: A Memoir ($46.99, paperback, 9798868527968; $65.49, hardcover, 9798868527975; $9.99, e-book, 9798868527982).

GRACE IN THE CLIMB - A MEMOIR

Moolayil’s heartfelt memoir chronicles his personal journey marked by seasons of resilience, personal loss, and divine restoration from his childhood in Kerala, India, to decades of life and service in America. The author shares his story, a testament that life’s valleys can become pathways of growth, surrender brings strength, and God’s grace is sufficient for every step of the climb faced in life. Readers will be inspired to lean on faith and God’s grace during times of profound loss, just as the author and his wife experienced, including the death of their firstborn son. And along with the sadness, Moolayil also shares moments of triumph that powerfully demonstrate the sustaining power of Christ’s love and the Holy Spirit.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Moolayil said, “Grace in the Climb was inspired by a lifelong desire to testify to God’s unfailing grace. Through seasons of loss, change, and renewal, I saw His hand guiding each step. This memoir is my way of sharing that story so others, too, may find hope and strength in His faithfulness.”

Samuel G. Moolayil is a retired Chief Financial Officer, devoted husband, father, and proud grandfather. He holds a master’s degree with an emphasis in finance and accounting plus three decades of experience in those fields. Born in the monsoon-soaked hills of Kerala, India, he built a life of faith and purpose in the United States. Now residing in Davenport, Florida, he writes and serves in Christian ministry with his wife, Jessy. Throughout the years, Samuel has faithfully served the body of Christ as a Sunday school teacher, mentor, and worship leader. Known for his humble storytelling, deep biblical insight, and unwavering devotion, he has encouraged many to trust the Lord more fully. In addition to Bible reading and spending time with his two precious grandchildren, Moolayil enjoys walking, cycling, playing tennis, pickleball, painting, and pencil drawing.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Grace in the Climb: A Memoir is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Samuel G. Moolayil

Email: samuelmoolayil [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: (908) 538-5402

http://xulonpress.com/