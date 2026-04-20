Kaltura Brings Conversational Avatars and Video Intelligence to the World’s Most Popular Content Management Systems, With Native Integrations for Adobe Experience Manager, WordPress, and Drupal

New York, New York, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced native integrations for the three most widely adopted enterprise content management systems — Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), WordPress, and Drupal - enabling organizations to embed Kaltura’s full suite of video intelligence and agentic experience capabilities directly into their existing digital properties without migration, custom development, or platform changes.

Video has become the dominant format for how people consume information, learn, make purchasing decisions, and engage with brands. Enterprise video traffic has surged, with organizations producing and distributing more video content than ever before across marketing, sales, support, training, and internal communications. Yet the content management systems that power the majority of the world’s digital experiences were not designed for this reality. Most CMS platforms treat video as a second-class citizen - an embedded iframe or an uploaded file sitting inside a text-based page - with no intelligence, no interactivity, no analytics, and no way to make video content searchable, conversational, or adaptive.

The result is a growing gap between what audiences expect and what organizations can deliver through their CMS. Users expect to watch, interact, ask questions, and get personalized guidance. What they get instead is a static video player dropped into a static page. Organizations cannot search inside their video content. They cannot measure what viewers engaged with or dropped off from. They cannot embed a conversational AI avatar that answers visitor questions in real time. They cannot turn a product video into an interactive learning experience with quizzes and chapters. The CMS becomes the bottleneck — not because it lacks content, but because it lacks the intelligence to make that content work.

Kaltura’s new CMS integrations remove that bottleneck. Organizations running AEM, WordPress, and Drupal can now embed any Kaltura experience directly into their pages as a native component — with the same ease as adding an image or a text block. Those integrations are powered by Kaltura’s agentic component - Unisphere - a micro-frontend framework, which delivers lightweight, responsive, no-iframe embeds that inherit the site’s design system and load only what is needed.

What organizations can now bring into their CMS:

Conversational AI avatars — Embed photorealistic Agentic Avatars that greet visitors, answer questions, explain products, and guide users through complex workflows in real-time conversation across 30+ languages. Turn static landing pages, help centers, and product pages into adaptive, personalized experiences.

AI-powered video intelligence — Embed Kaltura’s video player with built-in analytics that track exactly how visitors engage with video content: what they watch, where they pause, what they rewatch, and where they drop off. Turn video from a black box into a measurable, optimizable content format.

AI Genie — Embed conversational AI search that lets visitors find what they need across entire video and content libraries using natural language. Instead of browsing and scrolling, users ask a question and get a precise, contextual answer drawn from the organization’s content in the form of short video clips, flashcards, and hypertext.

Interactive video — Embed video experiences with quizzes, chapters, branching paths, and annotations that turn passive viewing into active engagement. Ideal for product education, onboarding, and training content embedded in knowledge bases and help centers.

Content creation and enrichment — Embed Content Lab for AI-powered content repurposing, and access Kaltura REACH’s 22+ AI enrichment services including automatic captioning, translation, and dubbing in 80+ languages — all managed from within the CMS workflow.

Together, Adobe Experience Manager, WordPress, and Drupal power the vast majority of enterprise digital experiences worldwide. AEM is the CMS of choice for the world’s largest enterprises and regulated industries. WordPress powers approximately 40% of all websites globally, from small businesses to large-scale enterprise deployments. Drupal serves government agencies, educational institutions, and large enterprises with complex content requirements. By supporting all three, Kaltura enables the broadest possible base of organizations to bring video intelligence and agentic experiences into the workflows and customer journeys they are already running — without rebuilding anything.

For content teams, the integrations mean they can add an avatar, a Genie search bar, or an interactive video to a page using the same authoring tools they use every day — drag and drop in AEM, blocks and shortcodes in WordPress, modules in Drupal. No developer involvement required for standard embeds. For organizations already using Kaltura for video management, events, or training, the CMS integrations extend those capabilities to every digital touchpoint.

“CMS platforms helped define the web, but they were built for a world of static pages and passive content,” said Yair Neumann, SVP of Product at Kaltura. “Today’s audiences expect digital experiences that can respond, explain, guide, and adapt in real time. By bringing Agentic Avatars, conversational discovery, and video intelligence natively into Adobe Experience Manager, WordPress, and Drupal, we are helping organizations transform the pages they already have into intelligent experiences that work more like digital teammates than digital brochures.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.