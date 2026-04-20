Vehicle Management Systems Introduces Virtual Fleet Manager: The AI-First Operating Layer for Connected Fleets and Vehicles

JACKSON, Wyo., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first fleet and vehicle middleware platform serving both fleet and auto retail environments, today announced the launch of its Virtual Fleet Manager; an AI-first platform designed to serve as the intelligent operating layer for connected vehicles and fleets.

Virtual Fleet Manager represents a new class of distributed AI systems designed for real-time decisioning and execution loops across complex vehicle ecosystems. Delivering this level of autonomous execution requires fundamentally new approaches to cloud infrastructure, data orchestration, and system design—establishing architecture, not just data, as the true competitive moat.

Built with AI at its core, Virtual Fleet Manager enables agentic execution that autonomously drives measurable operational outcomes in real time across fleets, dealers, insurers, OEMS and vehicle service contract providers.

Following the company’s announcement in February 2026 that it is no longer operating in “stealth mode,” this now marks the official introduction of the platform and its underlying AI Operating System (AI OS), purpose-built for persistent, multi-agent execution across distributed environments. While many solutions in the market focus on dashboards and data visualization, VMS is introducing a fundamentally different approach: action over analytics.

Industry research1 shows that while 84% of SMBs use a telematics solution, nearly 80% use less than a quarter of its functionality. Seventy-five percent say systems are too complex or the data isn’t actionable; 87% report that unexpected repairs disrupt their business; and 80% want automated maintenance scheduling and faster breakdown remediation. The market is not asking for more data; it is asking for systems that think ahead, streamline execution, and take action.

This demand is underscored by the findings from the Cisco AI Readiness Index 2025, which reveals a massive 'Ambition vs. Reality' gap in enterprise AI adoption: while 69% of companies prioritize AI in budgets, only 34% feel infrastructure is ready to scale. Most organizations are hindered by 'AI Infrastructure Debt'— underfunded architecture and early design compromises that create a silent bottleneck, inflating compute costs and slowing innovation. In fleet and vehicle ecosystems, this results in analytics that inform but do not execute.

Virtual Fleet Manager is not AI-enhanced; it is AI-native. Developed with intelligence embedded directly into its core architecture, the platform continuously analyzes data streams from connected vehicles, OEM systems, service records, warranty platforms, and operational inputs. Rather than relying on static reports or alerts, the system evaluates context, prioritizes issues, and automates workflows that reduce downtime and prevent disruption.

For example, when a vehicle is added via VIN or a simple door card photo, the AI automatically identifies powertrain configuration, duty cycle, and OEM-recommended service life, generating a complete lifecycle maintenance plan. As conditions change, such as trailering or heavier usage, the platform recalibrates service intervals dynamically. When issues like engine fault codes or tire pressure anomalies arise, the system diagnoses, prioritizes, and initiates action – coordinating service scheduling, validating shop capability and parts availability, and capturing completed service data to refine lifecycle cost and performance insights.

The platform’s architecture is built on a modular AI-core middleware framework. A signal ingestion layer aggregates data from telematics providers, OEM APIs, OBD-II devices, service logs, and warranty systems. A centralized intelligence layer evaluates signals in context to identify risk, maintenance needs, and operational priorities. An execution layer orchestrates workflows, including dealer routing, warranty validation, and stakeholder notifications. A data layer preserves event timelines and performance metrics for uptime and total cost of ownership reporting. Together, these components create a continuous execution loop powered by the AI Operating System.

VMS is not replacing telematics platforms. Instead, Virtual Fleet Manager operates as the agentic execution across fragmented systems, connecting data sources, and turning insights into action. Its modular design enables capabilities, such as emissions tracking, risk scoring, and service orchestration through the same agentic intelligence layer. The platform offers partner and public APIs, OEM and DMS integrations, role-based access control, and a privacy-by-design architecture.

For dealers, retailers, and fleets, the platform enables more proactive service engagement and customer retention opportunities. For standalone fleets, it improves uptime and lowers total cost of ownership through predictive maintenance and streamlined scheduling. For vehicle service contract (VSC) providers, insurers, OEMS and fleet management companies (FMCs), it delivers real-time visibility into vehicle health and service activity, supporting better decision-making. Across all stakeholders, it reduces the tedious tasks and effort to keep fleets up and running, while also reducing friction and aligning operations around real-time intelligence.

“Fleet operators and dealers don’t need another dashboard. They need a system that helps them operate more efficiently without adding complexity,” said David Prusinski, CEO of VMS. “We built Virtual Fleet Manager with an AI Operating System at its core so it can interpret signals across systems, prioritize what matters, and act - taking the right actions in real time. That’s the difference. It’s not about surfacing more information; it’s about turning that information into immediate action.”

For more information about Virtual Fleet Manager or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.vms.ai.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.

1: VMS Industry Telematics Survey – January 2026