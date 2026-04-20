INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. (FCHL) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. (“FCHL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCHL). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding FCHL’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) FCHL was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) FCHL’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (3) as a result, FCHL securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline; and (4) the sole underwriter on the IPO, Bancroft Capital LLC, had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes.

If you purchased FCHL shares between September 3, 2025 and September 23, 2025, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Marshall Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/fitness-champs-holdings/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 16, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com