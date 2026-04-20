Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 20 April 2026

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

Item a.1 on the agenda (motion concerning a reduction of Jyske Bank’s share capital and as a consequence hereof an amendment to Art. 2 of the Articles of Association) as well as item a.2 on the agenda (new Art. 21(2)) concerning preparation and presentation of annual reports in English were considered. As a consequence hereof the present Art. 21(2) will change into Art. 21(3).

Moreover, the motion concerning the authorisation of the general meeting for registration of the Articles of Association was adopted.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Best regards,

The Supervisory Board

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42

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