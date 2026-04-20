Boyu Machinery Showcases All-in-One Solutions at CHINAPLAS 2026 to Power Smart Manufacture

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global plastics and rubber industries converge for CHINAPLAS 2026, Boyu Machinery, a pioneer in extrusion technology, is proud to announce its participation in this premier event. From April 21-24, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Boyu will showcase its flagship SZJZ-110 SPC Flooring Extruder at Booth 6.1C70, demonstrating the cutting edge of smart, integrated manufacturing.





Boyu Machinery at CHINAPLAS 2026 Booth 6.1C70

Visitors to the Boyu booth are cordially invited to explore the intricate engineering of the SPC flooring extruder section. Additionally, Boyu’s team of professionals will be on hand to provide in-depth demonstrations of the extruder. This comprehensive display offers a rare look at Boyu Machinery’s high-performance machines with precise craftsmanship.

Aligned with the themes of CHINAPLAS 2026, Boyu’s CE-certified SPC production line (SZJZ-110) is designed with a profound focus on sustainability. The production line can achieve a daily output of up to 30 tons, enabling efficient and stable large-scale production. Its eco-friendly design supports green formulations, optimizes energy efficiency, and features a CE-certified conical twin-screw extruder to significantly extend equipment lifespan, pioneering a new era of green production.





Boyu SPC Flooring Extruder





Boyu SPC Flooring Extruder

Beyond the SPC Flooring Extrusion Line, Boyu’s expertise extends to a diverse range of requirements, including WPC, LVT, non-PVC, PVC foam board, and more flooring production lines.

WPC flooring production line: This line features high automation and uses a twin-screw configuration to improve feeding stability. Back-pressure extrusion, combined with a precision die, significantly improves dimensional accuracy and product consistency.

LVT flooring production line: This line utilizes cold-pressing and EIR technology to achieve sharper textures and higher pattern fidelity.

PVC Foam Board Production Line: This production line combines high-performance foaming technology, such as ABA co-extrusion foaming, giving PVC foam boards exceptional surface roughness, low density, and a wide range of industrial applications.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Mr. Lu Dingyi, Chairman of Boyu Machinery, shared:

"At Boyu, we believe the ultimate value of machinery lies in creating a sustainable future. Over the past 28 years, what has made us most proud is witnessing countless flooring spaces become more durable and aesthetically refined through our innovations, supported by more than 120 international patents. At this year’s CHINAPLAS exhibition, we hope to share this accumulated expertise and explore together how time-proven craftsmanship and engineering can help strengthen the foundation of quality across the industry."

For more information, please schedule a meeting with the Boyu team at Booth 6.1C70.

About Boyu Machinery

Established in 1998, Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. is a leader in the production of plastic extruders. Integrating design, R&D, production, and after-sales service, the company serves a global market across 60+ countries.

Media Contact:

Website: https://www.boyuextruder.com/

Email: boyu@byjh.cn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boyu-plastic-machine-solutions/posts/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BOYUEXTRUDER