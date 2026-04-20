Morocco Strategic Minerals Announces Proposed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: MCC) (“MCC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to 33,333,333 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and (ii) one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to acquire one additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation.

No agent has been retained in connection with the Offering. The Corporation may, however, pay finder’s fees to arm’s length parties in connection with certain subscriptions.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the acquisition and development of mining assets in Morocco, and for the Company's general and corporate working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

MCC is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Contact Information

Telephone: 579-476-7000

Email: info@moroccosm.com

Pierre-Olivier Goulet

Vice-President Corporate Development

Guy Goulet

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as “will be,” “expected,” or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the date of such completion, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.