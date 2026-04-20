AlayaCare and Eitan Medical partner to eliminate manual transcription for home infusion nurses

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Eitan Medical, a global innovating leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions. The integration connects Eitan Medical’s Eitan Insights™ cloud-based digital health solution, directly to AlayaCare’s cloud-based platform, so pump data flows automatically into clinical documentation in near real time. This removes the need for manual transcription, may reduce documentation time and the risk of errors for nurses delivering care in the home.

For home infusion nurses, accurately capturing infusion data, including flow rates, volumes delivered, and therapy parameters, is both required and time-consuming. Historically, this has required nurses to manually transcribe readings from the pump into the patient’s electronic record, a process vulnerable to transcription errors, and added administrative burden.

Through this new integration, that information will flow automatically from Eitan Medical’s infusion pumps into AlayaCare’s clinical documentation module, streamlining workflows and helping nurses maintain focus on patient care rather than paperwork.

By connecting device data directly to documentation, the integration removes one of the most manual and error-prone steps in the home infusion workflow. Nurses no longer need to switch between systems or re-enter data, helping improve accuracy while freeing up time during patient visits.

“This integration removes a manual step that nurses deal with on every visit,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO and founder at AlayaCare. “By connecting pump data directly to documentation, we’re giving nurses time back to focus on patient care."

The integration leverages AlayaCare’s open platform architecture and Eitan Medical’s Eitan Insights™ digital health infrastructure, designed to support connected care from hospital to home. Home infusion agencies using AlayaCare will be able to deploy Eitan Medical infusion pumps with confidence that clinical data captured at the bedside will be automatically reflected in the patient’s record, supporting documentation compliance and audit readiness.

"This partnership removes barriers between technology and care, setting a new standard for connected infusion care. By integrating Eitan Insights with AlayaCare, we simplify clinician workflows and support safer, more personalized patient care, delivering the right information at the right time to support better outcomes," said Roger Massengale, Chief Commercial Officer, Eitan Medical.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including pre-acute, hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For more information, visit www.eitanmedical.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

Media contact:

Monica Szalajko

monica.szalajko@alayacare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80920392-a416-454f-9f6c-c63983a6924e