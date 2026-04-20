Blink Charging Teams with VASA Fitness and Kempower to Celebrate Earth Day in Lafayette, Colorado

Blink Offering Two Hours of Free Charging at Lafayette VASA Fitness Location and Week-Long Charging Credit Promotion starting Earth Day (April 22, 2026).

Bowie, MD, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is teaming with VASA Fitness in Lafayette, which is in the Denver metro area, to celebrate Earth Day with the offer of two hours of free charging. Additionally, EV drivers can receive at $5 charging credit from April 22-29 for submitting a review of the site on Plugshare.

Blink Charging recently installed a new high-powered DC fast charging site at VASA Fitness in Lafayette, Colorado, featuring Kempower technology. The site offers 600kW total capacity with up to 360kW peak per stall, utilizing both CCS and NACS connectors to support fast and convenient charging.

To celebrate Earth Day and the installation of the new chargers, Blink is offering EV drivers the opportunity to charge their vehicles at no cost for two hours on Earth Day (April 22 from 12pm to 2pm MT) at the VASA fitness parking lot site (480 US-287 Lafayette, CO 80026).

“We’re excited to have recently activated Blink’s most powerful DC fast chargers to date, delivering up to 600 kilowatts at this key VASA Fitness location,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink. “Early utilization at the site is trending upward, reflecting strong demand. This deployment demonstrates the type of high-power fast charging sites that support predictable dwell times and represent compelling long-term growth and value-creation opportunities. This special Earth Day promotion will further draw visibility to the innovative chargers now ready for EV drivers at the VASA Fitness in Lafayette.”

“VASA Fitness is always looking for ways to better serve our members and the neighborhoods we’re part of,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of VASA Fitness. “Hosting EV charging at our Lafayette location is a simple, convenient way to support our members’ daily routines while contributing to our local community.”

“Kempower technology is designed to deliver reliable, scalable, and user-friendly fast charging, and this site showcases how high-performance infrastructure can seamlessly support drivers’ everyday routines," said Jed Routh at Kempower. "On Earth Day, we’re especially proud to support EV charging providers like Blink who make sustainable transportation more accessible for everyday drivers.”

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com