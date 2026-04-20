Global Vascular Access Device Market to Reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vascular access device market is projected to grow from USD 6.27 billion in 2026 to USD 8.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7%. What is driving this sustained expansion, and why does it matter now for healthcare leaders and investors? The answer lies in the intersection of chronic disease prevalence, procedural demand, and rapid medical technology innovation.

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What is fueling market growth?

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and kidney failure continues to drive demand for vascular access devices. These conditions require repeated or long-term intravenous therapies including chemotherapy, dialysis, and drug administration.

Why is demand accelerating across care settings?

The rise in surgical procedures, hospital admissions, and emergency care is increasing reliance on reliable vascular access solutions. At the same time, healthcare delivery is shifting toward outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers, and home-based care, where cost-effective and easy-to-use devices are essential.

How is technology reshaping the market?

Advancements such as antimicrobial and antithrombogenic coatings, safety-engineered designs, and ultrasound-guided insertion techniques are improving clinical outcomes and reducing complications. These innovations are not only enhancing patient safety but also increasing adoption rates among providers focused on value-based care.

When and where is growth most prominent?

While North America remains the largest market, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth due to rising healthcare investments, expanding infrastructure, and a large aging population. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing increased adoption driven by urbanization and higher demand for long-term therapies.

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Who are the key stakeholders?

The market ecosystem includes device manufacturers, regulatory authorities, and end users such as hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare providers. Regulatory bodies play a critical role in ensuring product safety, especially as device recalls and failures remain a concern due to risks like infections and thrombosis.

What challenges could impact growth?

A global shortage of skilled healthcare professionals trained in vascular access procedures continues to pose a barrier. Incorrect device placement can lead to severe complications, highlighting the need for training and workforce development, particularly in emerging markets.

Company and Market Insights

The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun SE, Medtronic plc, and Terumo Corporation driving innovation and global expansion. Strategic acquisitions, product launches, and geographic expansion remain central to competitive positioning.

Becton, Dickinson and Company maintains a strong leadership position supported by its diversified portfolio and global distribution network. Teleflex continues to strengthen its presence through Arrow-branded vascular access solutions and targeted innovation. ICU Medical has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions, reinforcing its footprint in infusion and vascular access technologies.

Segment-wise, central venous access devices dominate by type, intravenous insertion leads by route, drug administration accounts for the largest application share, and hospitals remain the primary end users due to infrastructure expansion and patient volume.

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