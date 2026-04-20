Axalta Launches Zencore™ Cabinet Coating System

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced the launch of Zencore™, a cabinet coating system designed for manufacturers with fast moving production and large inventories in North America.

Built on the proven chemistry of Axalta’s premium Zenamel™ brand, Zencore™ reduces process complexity while improving throughput and cost efficiency for high volume operations. “Zencore™ is designed for manufacturers who demand speed, consistency, and efficiency,” said Chris Bundy, Sales Manager at Axalta. “It delivers trusted Zenamel™ performance in a streamlined system optimized for large production runs.”

Formulated on the same technology platform as Zenamel™, Zencore™ combines primer and enamel functionality into one optimized system, reducing coating steps from three to two without compromising finish quality or durability.

Key benefits include:

• Improved Efficiency: Fewer products and steps reduce SKU complexity, accelerate changeovers, and improve first pass yield.

• Higher Yield, Less Waste: Simplified application reduces defects and rework while maintaining performance standards.

• Easy Defect Correction: Reliable recoat ability helps keep production moving.

• Durable, Consistent Finish: Clearcoat level mar resistance and stable color performance eliminate the need for a clear coat.

Zencore™ is made to stock and readily available in the market today.



About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected performance, benefits, and applications of Axalta’s technologies. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, as described in Axalta’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Axalta undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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