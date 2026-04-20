WPA Junior & Parasport Heyball World Championships 2026 Unite Global Youth and Elite Athletes in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Pool Association (WPA) today announced that the WPA Junior & Parasport Heyball World Championships 2026 will be held in Oslo, Norway, from June 12–17, 2026.

From emerging junior talent to elite parasport athletes, Oslo will showcase the full spectrum of Heyball’s future.

Both events will take place at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, a world-class venue for sport and high-performance training.

The 2026 WPA Junior’s Heyball World Championship (U19) will bring together the world’s top junior talent, with boys’ and girls’ divisions of 32 players each. The championship is central to the WPA’s long-term youth development strategy and its vision to grow Heyball globally, with the ultimate goal of securing inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

WPA President Ishaun Singh emphasized the importance of youth engagement through the sport.

“This truly unites youth through sport, allowing young players to connect, compete, and learn alongside great champions from around the world,” said Singh.

“It is through events like this that we build not only future champions, but a global community that reflects the spirit of the Olympic movement.”

Running concurrently, the WPA Parasport Heyball World Championship 2026 will feature international athletes competing in wheelchair, standing, and mixed divisions. The event offers a total prize pool of USD 60,000 and highlights the WPA’s strong commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in cue sports.

The combined format creates a unique international platform that brings together youth development and parasport competition, promoting participation, diversity, and cultural exchange across the global cue sports community.

All matches will be streamed live on WPALIVE.TV, the WPA’s official digital broadcast platform, reaching audiences in more than 127 countries.

The Oslo 2026 championships mark a significant milestone in the continued growth of Heyball as an inclusive, dynamic, and globally appealing sport.

Running alongside the junior championship, the WPA Parasport Heyball World Championship 2026 will showcase elite athletes competing across multiple divisions:

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg