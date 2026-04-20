Streann Media Launches Agentic AI Vertical Storytelling Suite

Miami, FLORIDA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, a leading platform for next-generation Video + AI solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Agentic AI Vertical Storytelling suite. This innovative set of features transforms simple videos into episodic, interactive, revenue-generating experiences, marking a major evolution in how content is created, distributed, and monetized.

Story67 is a Streann product

With this release, Streann introduces a powerful shift: Creators will continue to create—but now, anyone can become a creator with AI.

The new suite enables creators and media companies to generate vertical micro-drama and micro-learning series in a 9:16 format optimized for mobile-first consumption—aligned with the growing shift toward vertical discovery seen across platforms like Netflix.

Beyond format, Streann unlocks persistent story universes, where characters, tone, and narrative arcs evolve across episodes. Powered by agentic AI, the system maintains continuity, enabling scalable storytelling without traditional production constraints.

Streann’s approach reflects a new reality: Traditional creators evolve into vertical storytellers, scaling their content and monetization. AI-native creators emerge, building stories from pure ideas without cameras or crews. This creates a hybrid ecosystem, where human creativity and AI capability work together to accelerate content creation at scale.

The platform also enables instant direct-to-consumer distribution, allowing creators to launch across branded apps, web, and connected TV. Instead of relying solely on third-party platforms, creators can now own their audience, control their monetization, and build long-term, scalable media businesses.

At the core of the launch is Streann’s AI Agent Energy Layer, a system designed to transform passive viewing into active participation. AI agents amplify top comments, turning audience interaction into dynamic content streams. Conversations evolve alongside the story, creating a continuous loop: Content Conversation Content. In this model, audiences don’t just watch—they participate, driving deeper engagement, retention, and monetization.

Streann integrates revenue directly into the storytelling experience from day one, including episodic paywalls, in-story commerce, membership tiers, and seamless brand integrations within the narrative. This approach shifts monetization from interruption to immersion.

“Vertical video was the format. AI is the engine. Agentic storytelling is the category,” said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann. “Creators are not being replaced—they’re being expanded. And now, a new generation of creators can emerge using AI as their foundation. This is a hybrid world—where humans and AI build together.”

With this launch, Streann positions itself at the forefront of a new category: Agentic Storytelling—where content becomes a living system powered by creators, audiences, and AI. By combining creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization into a unified platform, Streann gives creators unprecedented control over their narrative—and their revenue.

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Press Inquiries

Gio Punzo

gio [at] streann.com

+1 (229) 484-8487

https://streann.com/

800 Brickell Ave, 4th Floor, Suite #418, Miami, FL 33131

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rOYA66YOnL8