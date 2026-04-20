FRP Tank Forecast Report 2026: Market is Projected to Grow from $3.97 Billion in 2025 to $5.54 Billion by 2031, Registering a CAGR of 5.71%

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP Tank Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global FRP Tank Market is projected to grow from USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.54 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.71%

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) tanks are composite containment vessels created by reinforcing a polymer matrix with high-strength fibers, such as glass or carbon, to provide exceptional structural integrity and chemical resistance. The market is primarily underpinned by the critical need for durable, non-corrosive storage solutions within the water and wastewater treatment sectors, as well as the industrial demand for lightweight alternatives to conventional steel and concrete. These drivers ensure a consistent demand for FRP solutions in harsh operating environments where longevity and low maintenance are essential.

However, the industry encounters significant hurdles regarding the volatility of raw material prices and regional economic instability, which can disrupt supply chains and increase production costs. Such economic unpredictability often causes delays in capital-intensive infrastructure projects that rely on these storage systems. Data from the Federation of Reinforced Plastics (AVK) indicates that in 2024, the global composites market volume reached 13.5 million tonnes. This statistic highlights that while the broader composite sector is expanding, manufacturers must navigate complex economic pressures to translate this volume into tangible gains within the specific storage tank segment.

Market Drivers

The expansion of global water and wastewater treatment infrastructure serves as the primary catalyst for the FRP tank market. Governments worldwide are investing heavily to modernize aging municipal systems and establish new networks to support rapid urbanization, creating a need for storage solutions that offer corrosion resistance superior to traditional concrete or steel. FRP tanks are increasingly selected for these projects due to their ability to withstand aggressive chemical processes and ensure leak-proof containment over long service lifecycles. This infrastructure boom is particularly notable in Asia; the Ministry of Water Resources of China reported in December 2024 that national water conservancy investment reached a record 1.35 trillion yuan for the year, a massive capital injection that directly correlates with increased procurement of composite vessels for filtration and chemical applications.

Concurrently, the rising demand for sustainable biofuel and renewable energy storage is reshaping the market, especially regarding high-pressure applications for hydrogen transport. As the energy sector transitions toward decarbonization, manufacturers are prioritizing lightweight fiber-reinforced vessels capable of safely containing volatile gases at high pressures, which is critical for mobile and stationary energy infrastructure. This shift is driving substantial revenue for specialized manufacturers, as evidenced by Hexagon Purus, which reported record quarterly revenue of NOK 544 million in its Q3 2024 Interim Report, largely due to hydrogen demand. Furthermore, Composites UK noted that the sector's total value hit £14.007 billion in 2024, reflecting the growing industrial reliance on advanced composite materials.

Market Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices and regional economic instability create a precarious environment for the Global FRP Tank Market, directly hindering its expansion. Manufacturers depend heavily on petroleum-based resins and glass fibers, meaning that fluctuations in global oil prices significantly destabilize production costs. When input costs rise unpredictably, suppliers struggle to maintain fixed pricing for long-term infrastructure projects, often resulting in margin erosion or contract cancellations. Additionally, economic uncertainty frequently causes municipalities and industrial clients to freeze capital expenditures on water treatment and chemical storage facilities, effectively stalling the demand for new containment solutions.

This negative impact is clearly visible in major industrial regions where economic headwinds have severely contracted output. According to the Federation of Reinforced Plastics (AVK), the European market for fiber-reinforced plastics declined by 5.6% in 2024 to a total volume of 2.416 million tonnes, primarily due to structural weaknesses in the construction and infrastructure sectors. This contraction demonstrates how regional instability and high operating costs directly hamper the growth potential of the FRP tank sector, preventing the industry from fully capitalizing on the broader global expansion of composite materials.

Market Trends

Manufacturers are increasingly integrating sensors and IoT connectivity into FRP tanks to enable real-time tracking of fluid levels, temperature, and pressure, which facilitates predictive maintenance and leak detection. This digital transformation allows operators in chemical processing and water treatment facilities to move from reactive repairs to proactive asset management, significantly reducing downtime and environmental risks. The feasibility of such remote monitoring depends heavily on robust connectivity infrastructure; for instance, Semtech's 'Cellular IoT Solutions 2024 Recap' in February 2025 noted that their global network operations achieved 99.95% uptime in 2024 using AI-enabled detection, illustrating the reliability now available to support continuous industrial data transmission.

Simultaneously, there is a growing shift toward sustainable manufacturing through the use of eco-friendly, bio-based resins and recycled composite materials to reduce the carbon footprint of tank production. Driven by strict environmental regulations and corporate net-zero goals, raw material suppliers are innovating high-performance alternatives to traditional petroleum-based matrices without compromising chemical resistance. This material evolution is evident in the commercialization of low-carbon inputs; according to Arkema's November 2024 press release regarding Formnext 2024, the company launched a new range of bio-attributed resins that offer a carbon footprint reduction of up to 40% compared to fossil-based equivalents, directly enabling the production of lower-carbon composite vessels.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the FRP Tank Market

ZCL Composites Inc.

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Denali Incorporated

Enduro Composites Inc.

Faber Industrie SPA

EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Hexagon Composites ASA

LF Manufacturing Inc.

Composite Technology Development Inc.

Hexagon Composite Engineering Sdn Bhd

FRP Tank Market, by Resin Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Others

FRP Tank Market, by Fiber Type:

Carbon

Glass

FRP Tank Market, by End User:

Chemical

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Power

Water/Wastewater

Others

FRP Tank Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0aipf

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