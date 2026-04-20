NeighborWorks® America Invests Nearly $80 Million in Flexible Impact Grants to Advance Proven Housing Solutions Nationwide

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks® America, a Congressionally chartered nonprofit corporation, announced today that it is awarding $78.8 million in NeighborWorks Flexible Impact Grants to 245 organizations across its nationwide network. The funding supports scalable, community-driven solutions to increase housing supply, expand homeownership opportunities and strengthen local economies.

The grant awards are designed to provide flexible operating support, allowing NeighborWorks network organizations to deploy funding where it is needed most. This approach enables organizations to act immediately, address shifting market conditions and bring housing solutions directly to the communities they serve. The funding also supports real estate development and lending activities that expand access to safe, affordable homes.

“NeighborWorks America is able to move resources quickly into the hands of organizations that know their communities best and are ready to act,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “These grants are designed for impact. They provide flexible funding that organizations can put to work, whether that means building new homes, preserving housing or supporting families on their path to stability.”

This investment reflects NeighborWorks America’s continued commitment to delivering measurable outcomes and maximizing the impact of federal resources across the country. In fiscal year 2025, NeighborWorks America and its network leveraged a total investment of $11.64 billion in American communities:

Creating 17,600 new homeowners.

Providing 216,800 rental homes.

Repairing 66,900 homes.

Counseling and educating 102,900 individuals on housing and financial capability.

Supporting 48,700 jobs across communities.

Delivering 16,100 professional training certificates to housing and community development practitioners.

Leveraging $74 in public and private investment for every dollar of congressional appropriation.



Together, these results demonstrate how NeighborWorks America and its network translate funding into direct, local impact, addressing the nation’s housing challenges through practical, community-driven solutions.

“This is how we turn investment into action,” Rodriguez said. “We are putting flexible funding directly into communities so organizations can deliver the housing solutions people need right now.”

In addition to grant funding, NeighborWorks America provides training, technical assistance and peer exchange to strengthen the capacity of its network, while also maintaining a rigorous assessment process to ensure the financial and operational health of network organizations and provide stewardship of federal resources.

About NeighborWorks America

For nearly 50 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a Congressionally chartered national nonprofit known as NeighborWorks® America, has strived to make every community safer and more prosperous. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 nonprofits in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and on Native lands. NeighborWorks offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to best-in-class training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations build homes and apartments, expanding the supply of affordable housing in every community; provide financial counseling and coaching that increases self-sufficiency; encourage resident leadership, and collaborate with local stakeholders in the areas of health, economic development, employment and education. In Fiscal Year 2025, for every dollar received from Congress, NeighborWorks network and NeighborWorks America attracted an additional $74 of investment from other sources.

For more information, visit neighborworks.org.

Contact:

Arian L. Tyler

Director, External Communications & Marketing

NeighborWorks America | media@nw.org | atyler@nw.org