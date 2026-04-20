Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Market Trends, Developments and Investment Opportunities 2026-2034

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report by Coating, Drug, Stent Platform, Generation, Application, End User, and Region ?2026-2034?" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug-eluting stents market size, valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2026 to 2034. This growth is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

DRUG-ELUTING STENTS MARKET ANALYSIS:

Major Market Drivers: Growing incidence of cardiovascular conditions like irregular heart rhythms and heart attacks is boosting market demand.

Growing incidence of cardiovascular conditions like irregular heart rhythms and heart attacks is boosting market demand. Key Market Trends: The adoption of stents with polymer-free coatings significantly contributes to market growth.

The adoption of stents with polymer-free coatings significantly contributes to market growth. Competitive Landscape: Key players include Abbott, B. Braun SE, Biosensors International, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Lepu Medical, Medinol, Medtronic, MicroPort, Sino Medical, and Terumo Corporation.

Key players include Abbott, B. Braun SE, Biosensors International, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Lepu Medical, Medinol, Medtronic, MicroPort, Sino Medical, and Terumo Corporation. Geographical Trends: North America leads the market due to its advanced healthcare system and high coronary artery disease rates.

North America leads the market due to its advanced healthcare system and high coronary artery disease rates. Challenges and Opportunities: The risk of late stent thrombosis remains a challenge, but advances in biocompatibility and polymer-free coatings promise future growth.

Implementation of Next-Generation Drugs

Next-gen drug-eluting stents employ advanced drugs like biolimus and zotarolimus, increasing efficacy in preventing restenosis. Abbott's XIENCE Sierra Everolimus stent was launched in India in May 2024, contributing to market expansion.

Expanded Use in Peripheral Artery Disease

Drug-eluting stents are increasingly used for peripheral artery disease, broadening their application beyond coronary arteries. Cook Medical's April 2024 contract with the U.S. DoD to supply implantable devices exemplifies this trend.

Increasing Focus on Complex Lesions

The demand for drug-eluting stents to treat complex coronary lesions is rising. Elixir Medical's DynamX Sirolimus-Eluting Coronary Bioadaptor System, receiving FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in June 2024, underscores this growth area.

GLOBAL DRUG-ELUTING STENTS INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

Our report provides in-depth analysis across key market segments, including coating, drug, stent platform, generation, application, and end user, with detailed forecasts for 2026-2034.

Breakup by Coating:

Polymer Based Coating

Polymer Free Coating

Polymer-free coatings, aimed at minimizing inflammation and enhancing medication delivery, hold the largest market share.

Breakup by Drug:

Sirolimus

Paclitaxel

Zotarolimus

Everolimus

Biolimus

Others

Each drug offers distinct benefits, from minimizing arterial narrowing to improving blood flow, thus driving market diversity.

Breakup by Stent Platform:

Stainless-steel

Cobalt-Chromium

Platinum-Chromium

Nitinol

Others

Cobalt-chromium stents, with durable and flexible designs, lead in demand, enhancing cardiovascular treatment outcomes.

Breakup by Generation:

1st Generation

2nd Generation

3rd Generation

4th Generation

Successive generations bring advancements in safety and efficacy, with 4th gen stents promoting faster recovery.

Breakup by Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Coronary artery disease remains the core focus, with stents helping maintain artery patency and reduce repeat procedures.

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Hospitals dominate as primary end-users, utilizing these devices extensively for cardiovascular interventions.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption solidify its market leadership.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies is included, showcasing key players like Abbott, B. Braun SE, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT:

What was the size of the global drug-eluting stents market in 2025?

What is the expected growth rate during 2026-2034?

What are the key factors driving market growth?

What impact did COVID-19 have on the market?

How is the market segmented by coating and stent platform?

What applications and end users are prevalent in this market?

Who are the major regional players?

Who are the key companies operating in this space?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Abbott

B. Braun SE

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Medinol

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc.

Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/132vm3

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