Data Lineage for Large Language Model (LLM) Training Market Report 2026 - Total Revenue Set to More Than Double During 2026-2030 as AI Investments and Compliance Needs Rise

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Lineage for Large Language Model (LLM) Training Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data lineage for the large language model (LLM) training market is witnessing dynamic growth, expected to climb from $1.78 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026 at a 23.1% CAGR. This growth is underpinned by complex AI training pipelines, early adoptions of data governance, and increasing regulatory compliance. Moving forward, the market is projected to reach $5.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%. Key drivers include stricter AI transparency standards, the demand for accountable AI development, and the rise of AI applications under regulatory scrutiny.

Trends such as end-to-end data lineage tracking, expanded metadata platform use, and transparent model training are taking prominence. As AI research investment expands, the need for robust data lineage solutions becomes critical. Notably, September 2025 data shows the UK drew in over $20 billion in AI-focused projects, highlighting substantial sector momentum.

The shift towards cloud-based solutions is another pivotal factor driving market expansion. These solutions offer scalable computational resources, reducing infrastructure costs while enhancing operational efficiency. The American Bar Association indicated that by April 2025, 75% of attorneys were leveraging cloud platforms, demonstrating a trend expected to extend into the LLM training workflows due to their distributed nature.

Digital transformation fuels further market growth by necessitating transparent data pipelines for compliant, reliable AI models. Backlinko LLC reports predict digital transformation spending to leap from $2.5 trillion in 2024 to $3.9 trillion by 2027, reinforcing data lineage needs within LLM training.

Prominent industry entities include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, NVIDIA, and Appen, among others. However, tariffs are impacting costs associated with imported server and storage systems critical for data lineage. North America and Europe face higher implementation costs, yet these challenges spur regional software development and service-led implementations, minimizing hardware dependencies.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a worldwide perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of key macro forces including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Develop region-specific strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative investment segments.

Leverage forecast data and trends to outperform competitors.

Analyze customer behaviors based on end-user insights.

Benchmark against competitors through metrics like market share and innovation.

Assess market potential with Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS).

Utilize reliable data for informed decision-making in presentations.

Access the latest updates and data in an interactive Excel dashboard.

Market Coverage:

Components: Software, Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

Organization Sizes: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Applications: Model Development, Data Governance, Compliance, Data Quality Management

End-Users: BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-Commerce, Government

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Data Lineage for Large Language Model (LLM) Training market report include:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

NVIDIA Corporation

TELUS International

Informatica Inc.

Appen

Collibra NV

Syniti

Alation Inc.

Shaip

Cogito Tech

Securiti Inc.

Atlan Pte Ltd.

Data.World Inc.

Solidatus

DvSum Inc.

Octopai

Secoda

Select Star Inc.

OpenMetadata

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtpuuc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment