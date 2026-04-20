Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Report 2026: Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time 2024-2029

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$3.03 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.83 billion to approximately US$3.91 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Netherlands offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.



Over the next two to four years, the competitive landscape of quick commerce in the Netherlands is expected to undergo further consolidation, with only a handful of operators achieving scale while smaller players either exit the market or pivot to niche segments. Supermarket-led models and platform-based channels are likely to dominate, as their established logistics networks and customer bases provide structural advantages over independent start-ups that face regulatory and cost barriers. Partnerships between supermarkets and delivery platforms, such as those enabling rapid fulfillment through shared inventory and distribution, are set to deepen, helping to optimize delivery speed, operational footprint, and cost efficiency.

The focus of competition will shift away from speed alone toward reliability and sustainable unit economics, particularly in dense urban centres where order density supports profitability. At the same time, tighter regulations around dark-store zoning, last-mile operations, and sustainability requirements will push players to refine and optimise their existing networks rather than pursue aggressive physical expansion. Overall, the Dutch quick commerce market is expected to stabilise into a model driven by operational excellence, strategic alliances, and disciplined growth within regulatory boundaries.



Current State of the Market

The Dutch quick commerce environment is evolving within a mature online grocery and e-commerce ecosystem. Online grocery and food delivery growth in the Netherlands is projected to be around 7% annually through 2027, indicating a modest yet sustained expansion.

Large-scale supermarkets already operate online channels, and last-mile infrastructure is well developed (e-commerce delivery frameworks, urban logistics hubs). Within this environment, the quick commerce (ultra-fast delivery) sector is experiencing consolidation: cost pressures, consumer expectations of speed and convenience, and regulatory constraints on dark-store footprints all shape the operational landscape.

Key Players and New Entrants

Key players include the specialist rapid grocer Flink, which explicitly focuses on the Netherlands and Germany, and raised US$150 million in 2024 to deepen its Dutch hub network. Major supermarkets, such as Ahold Delhaize (via its Dutch chain Albert Heijn), are also significant players in grocery delivery and are thus impacted by or participating in quick-commerce trends.

Delivery platforms such as Eat Takeaway.com (owner of Thuisbezorgd.nl) provide another channel for the rapid delivery of groceries and convenience. New entrants are fewer, given the scale and density requirements; however, there is a possibility for niche players or local convenience chains to enter the market through partnerships or white-label solutions.

Report Scope



Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Netherlands Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Netherlands Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Netherlands Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Netherlands Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Netherlands



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