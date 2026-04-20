Mexico Quick Commerce Market Report 2026: Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time 2024-2029

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in Mexico is expected to grow by 10.8% annually, reaching US$1.50 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.36 billion to approximately US$2.24 billion.





The report offers an in-depth analysis of quick commerce, including product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time. It further categorizes the market by revenue streams (advertising, delivery fee, and subscription-based models). In addition, the analysis captures consumer demographics by age and location alongside behavioral indicators such as subscription uptake and average delivery time. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive view of market size, consumer behavior, and operational efficiency within the quick commerce ecosystem.



Over the next two to four years, Mexico's quick commerce market is expected to mature into an integrated, regulated, and profitability-focused ecosystem. Established players will deepen coverage through store-based fulfilment and payment-linked loyalty programs. New growth will stem from suburban and Tier-2 cities via retailer-fintech-delivery collaborations. Labor and tax regulations introduced in 2024-2025 will likely push operators toward cost efficiency, automation, and higher delivery fees. As the market stabilizes, competitive differentiation will hinge on ecosystem integration linking payments, retail, and logistics rather than solely on delivery speed.



Current State of the Market

Mexico's quick commerce market has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem anchored by super-app platforms, omnichannel retailers, and convenience chains. The sector is concentrated in major metropolitan areas such as Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, where consumer familiarity with food delivery and digital payments is highest. Rappi, Uber Eats, and DiDi Food dominate urban instant delivery, extending beyond restaurants into groceries, pharmacy, and courier services.

Supermarket groups like Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, Soriana, and Chedraui have expanded on-demand services by utilizing their store networks as fulfillment centers, while convenience chains such as Oxxo are emerging as pivotal players in last-mile delivery. Competitive intensity remains high, but growth is shifting from subsidized expansion toward profitability, operational scale, and multi-category integration.

Key Players and New Entrants

Rappi maintains a leadership position as a super-app, operating its own couriers and dark stores while integrating financial and loyalty services. Uber Eats and DiDi Food have strengthened their grocery and convenience offerings, leveraging extensive delivery fleets. Walmart de Mexico has expanded its "Walmart Express" and "On-demand" services nationwide, offering same-day delivery from over 1,000 stores.

Oxxo, owned by FEMSA, has entered the quick commerce market through partnerships with DiDi and Rappi, expanding its reach across thousands of stores. On the newcomer front, Jokr exited Mexico in 2022, and since then, there have been few international entrants, indicating market consolidation around established ecosystem players rather than new start-ups.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories. Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics. Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets. Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.

Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope



Mexico Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

Mexico Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

Mexico Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

Mexico Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

Mexico Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of28qj

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