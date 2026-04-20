CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Berger Montague Advises Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Lawsuit by May 18, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) (“Gemini” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Gemini shares during the period from September 9, 2025 through February 17, 2026 (the “Class Period”), including on or traceable to the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Gemini securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The Company, headquartered in New York, is a cryptocurrency platform that operates a digital asset exchange and related services.

According to the Complaint, the IPO Offering Documents contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the viability of the Company’s core business, its international expansion strategy, and the significant risk that the Company would require a costly and disruptive restructuring.

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced a major strategic shift toward a prediction market-focused model under a restructuring initiative referred to as “Gemini 2.0,” which entailed a workforce reduction and the Company’s exit from multiple international markets. Following this disclosure, Gemini’s shares fell $0.64 per share, or 8.72%, to close at $6.70 per share.

The stock declined further on February 17, 2026, after the Company announced preliminary financial results reflecting increasing operating expenses and significant executive departures, including its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.975 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $6.585 per share.

If you are a Gemini investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com