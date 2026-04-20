Global Cruise Missile Market Expected to Hit USD 6.19 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cruise Missile Market size is valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% during 2026–2035. Between 2026 and 2035, the market is expected to grow significantly due to rising geopolitical tensions, defense modernization programs, the demand for precision strike capabilities, and higher military spending.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 2.86 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 6.19 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 8.10%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Geopolitical Tensions to Boost Market Growth Globally

Military branches are increasingly deploying advanced missile technologies, including hypersonic systems, stealth features, and AI‑driven guidance, to strengthen overall combat capabilities. The integration of cutting‑edge innovations in propulsion, guidance, and platform compatibility has further accelerated the adoption of next‑generation cruise missiles. These advancements are enhancing precision, survivability, and operational flexibility, making modern cruise missile systems a central element of evolving defense strategies.

Major Cruise Missile Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Boeing Defense

Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)

Almaz-Antey

MBDA Missile Systems

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Thales Group

Saab AB

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO – India)

Kongsberg Gruppen

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hanwha Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

General Dynamics

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Subsonic Cruise Missiles held the largest market share of 41.26% in 2025 due to the reliability and cost-effectiveness of the system. Hypersonic Cruise Missiles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.89% during 2026–2035 due to the increase in investments in the system.

By Launch Platform

Air-Launched dominated with 38.55% market share in 2025 due to the flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities of these systems. Submarine-Launched are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.06% through 2026–2035 due to the increased focus on stealth technologies.

By Range

Long-Range (>1500 km) accounted for the highest market share of 51.06% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period due to their effectiveness in delivering precise strikes over long ranges.

By Guidance System

GPS Guidance dominated with a 30.86% share in 2025 due to their accuracy and reliability. These systems have been integrated into most advanced Cruise Missile technologies. DSMAC (Digital Scene Matching Area Correlation) are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.82% through 2026–2035 due to the benefits they provide in terms of survivability in the absence of GPS.

By Propulsion System

Turbojet Engines held the largest share of 51.06% in 2025 due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness, and their extensive use in subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. Scramjet Engines are expected to grow a t the fastest CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period due to increasing investment in hypersonic missiles to penetrate through defense systems.

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Cruise Missile Market Key Segments

By Type

Subsonic Cruise Missiles

Supersonic Cruise Missiles

Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles

Others

By Launch Platform

Air-Launched

Ship-Launched

Submarine-Launched

Ground-Launched

Others

By Range

Long-Range (>1500 km)

Medium-Range (500–1500 km)

Short-Range (<500 km)

Others

By Guidance System

GPS Guidance

Inertial Guidance

TERCOM (Terrain Contour Matching)

DSMAC (Digital Scene Matching Area Correlation)

Astro-Inertial Guidance, Others)

Others

By Propulsion System

Turbojet Engines

Turbofan Engines

Ramjet Engines

Scramjet Engines

Others

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Cruise Missile Market is projected to grow from USD 1.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.09 Billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 8.36%. Growing geopolitical tensions, defense capability upgrade, high adoption rates for enhanced precision strike capabilities, and investments in next-generation hypersonic, stealth, and multi-platform missile systems for air, naval, and ground forces are the main causes of this expansion.

The North America Cruise Missile Market dominated with market share of 38.67% has already achieved the status of being dominant in the world. The region has seen an increase in military spending, R&D capabilities, and the level of modernization in the U.S. and Canadian military.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82%, the Asia Pacific cruise missile market is growing quickly due to increased defense spending, concerns in regional security, and significant investments in domestic missile research initiatives. To improve deterrence, nations in the region are giving priority to long-range precision attack capabilities and hypersonic propulsion technology.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Lockheed Martin advanced testing of its Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW), strengthening its position in next-generation missile systems.

, Lockheed Martin advanced testing of its Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW), strengthening its position in next-generation missile systems. In June 2026, Raytheon secured a major U.S. Navy contract to upgrade Tomahawk Block V missiles, enhancing range and survivability against modern air defenses.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEFENSE SPENDING & ADOPTION TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you understand procurement dynamics through insights on budget allocation, adoption across missile types (subsonic, supersonic, hypersonic), deployment levels across platforms, and growth across developed and emerging defense markets.

– helps you understand procurement dynamics through insights on budget allocation, adoption across missile types (subsonic, supersonic, hypersonic), deployment levels across platforms, and growth across developed and emerging defense markets. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & MISSION EFFECTIVENESS METRICS – helps you evaluate combat readiness through analysis of strike accuracy (CEP), interception rates, mission readiness levels, range efficiency, and regional deployment strategies.

– helps you evaluate combat readiness through analysis of strike accuracy (CEP), interception rates, mission readiness levels, range efficiency, and regional deployment strategies. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify future growth areas through developments in hypersonic propulsion, stealth capabilities, AI-driven guidance systems, ongoing R&D programs, and advancements in warhead technologies.

– helps you identify future growth areas through developments in hypersonic propulsion, stealth capabilities, AI-driven guidance systems, ongoing R&D programs, and advancements in warhead technologies. DEFENSE STRATEGY & MULTI-DOMAIN INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess evolving military doctrines by analyzing integration across air, sea, and land platforms, joint operations adoption, and the strategic role of cruise missiles in modern warfare.

– helps you assess evolving military doctrines by analyzing integration across air, sea, and land platforms, joint operations adoption, and the strategic role of cruise missiles in modern warfare. GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT & MARKET EXPANSION ANALYSIS – helps you uncover regional opportunities and risks through defense spending trends, arms control regulations, indigenous production vs. imports, and growth potential in high-tension regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

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Cruise Missile Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.86 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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