Reykjavík, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Block Listing Six Monthly Return

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 20 April 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that, following the exercise of share options, as at 17 April 2026 the Company’s issued share capital consists of 466,034,755 common shares of no par value each, and each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Name of applicant: Amaroq Ltd Name of scheme: Amaroq Ltd. Stock Option Plan Period of return: From: 23 October 2025 To: 20 April 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 9,160,981 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,353,609 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,807,372 Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission 9,437,395 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 24 November 2022



1,330,000 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 6 February 2023



19,480 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 10 August 2023





Name of contact: Anna Solotova, VP Corporate Legal and Corporate Secretary Telephone number of contact: +354 774 06 10

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.