Sunvega Advances Vertical AI for the Home Sector: Delivering Controllable, Production-Ready Solutions Through Integrated AI and 3D Workflows

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunvega Information Technology, a leading technology company providing integrated AI and 3D solutions for the global home furnishing industry, today reaffirmed its strategic commitment to the AI application layer. Built upon a massive production-grade dataset encompassing over 120 million custom cabinet parameters, 100 million+ 3D model assets, and 1.6 billion 3D scenarios, Sunvega’s vertical AI is engineered to solve complex, real-world business challenges. By leveraging this deep industry expertise, Sunvega continues to pioneer the synergy of artificial intelligence and 3D technology to deliver practical, controllable AI applications.

As horizontal AI models establish a new foundation for general capability, the industry is witnessing a critical transition: moving from impressive demos to the emergence of vertical AI solutions. These specialized applications combine deep industry expertise with AI to transform operations and accelerate business growth.

Sunvega’s innovation is defined by its focus on controllable and practical AI, allowing enterprise clients to input and co-create AI applications that integrate seamlessly into their business operations. Recognizing that precision is the bedrock of the home furnishings industry, the platform enables enterprises to incorporate real products with precise measurements, manufacturing constraints, and design standards to build a comprehensive Enterprise AI Knowledge Graph. When combined with consumer preferences, the AI generates personalized design schemes that significantly enhance the shopping experience and amplify sales performance.

A prime example of this technology in action is GoldenHome, one of the world’s leading cabinet makers. Sunvega’s AI solution now empowers over 3,000 GoldenHome showrooms worldwide. By integrating GoldenHome’s product catalog into the AI Knowledge Graph, customers can upload floor plans and instantly visualize their space with multiple options. Unlike generic image generators, Sunvega’s AI produces editable 3D design schemes that offer an immersive, interactive shopping experience.





However, the true value of Sunvega’s technology lies in its ability to ensure that AI-generated designs are not just visual concepts, but production-ready blueprints. This transition from design to the shop floor is powered by a production-grade dataset utilized directly in manufacturing. Sunvega’s understanding of industrial production is further bolstered by strategic partnerships with 86 global CNC equipment manufacturers. This production-grade data trains the AI to be inherently practical in both design and manufacturing, breaking traditional data barriers by providing a unified dataset for the entire business lifecycle encompassing marketing, design, and production.

The industrial utility of Sunvega’s all-in-one AI solution has seen significant validation, with the aggregate order processing volume across its global client base now exceeding 37 million square meters per month on average, while maintaining a consistent month-over-month growth rate of 55% throughout 2026. The company has rapidly expanded its influence from Asia to North America, helping custom furniture brands such as Betterply (along with its subsidiaries CNG Cabinet and Adroit MFG), G190, and GoldenHome reduce turnaround cycle times. Through Sunvega’s integrated design-to-manufacturing solution, enterprises no longer need to translate designs into production data manually; instead, the AI handles this synchronization automatically.

"We are moving past the era of AI experimentation and into the era of industrial-grade results," said Jian Cao, CTO at Sunvega. "Our mission is to provide the industry with a specialized ecosystem where AI understands the nuances of design as deeply as it understands the requirements of the factory. By connecting personalized consumer needs with production-ready logic, we are helping our users navigate the next wave of digital transformation with certainty and scale."

About Sunvega

Founded in 2013, Sunvega is a digital infrastructure provider for the global home furnishings industry. Our ecosystem integrates three self-developed core engines for cloud modeling, cloud rendering, and CNC machining, all powered by an advanced vertical AI model. We are committed to driving the intelligent transformation of the global home sector through relentless innovation.

Media Contact

Mia Huang

Marketing Manager

huangweiping@3vjia.com

https://www.sunvega.com/about

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906064ed-7510-4ceb-9924-b5e91a37a316