France Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Surpass $18.5 Billion by 2029 - Carrefour, Casino Group, and Monoprix Lead as Hybrid Store-Platform Models Dominate

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quick commerce market in France is expected to grow by 8.9% annually, reaching US$13.30 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$12.21 billion to approximately US$18.51 billion.





The report offers an in-depth analysis of quick commerce, including product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time. It further categorizes the market by revenue streams (advertising, delivery fee, and subscription-based models). In addition, the analysis captures consumer demographics by age and location alongside behavioral indicators such as subscription uptake and average delivery time. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive view of market size, consumer behavior, and operational efficiency within the quick commerce ecosystem.



Over the next two to four years, France's quick commerce market is expected to remain concentrated around supermarket-platform partnerships. Growth will be gradual, focusing on improving profitability and expanding coverage within current urban areas. Supermarkets are likely to embed express delivery into their loyalty and retail media ecosystems, while platforms deepen cooperation through shared data and joint marketing. Competitive dynamics will shift toward operational efficiency, reliability, and customer engagement rather than territorial expansion.



Current State of the Market

France's quick commerce market has transitioned from rapid experimentation to a consolidation phase, influenced by tighter regulations, economic pressures, and deeper integration with established retailers. Following the withdrawal or restructuring of ultra-fast players like Getir, Gorillas, and Flink, the sector is now dominated by supermarket-backed express delivery models and platform partnerships.

The strategic focus has moved from expansion toward operational efficiency and service differentiation, with delivery times typically falling within the 20-40 minute range. Major metropolitan areas particularly Paris, Lyon, and Marseille remain the primary hubs for express delivery, catering mainly to essential goods, fresh produce, and convenience categories.

Key Players and New Entrants

Leading participants include Carrefour, Casino Group (through Monoprix and Franprix), and REWE's alliances with Deliveroo and Uber Eats, along with Just Eat Takeaway's Lieferando model adapted for the French market. Carrefour Flash and Monoprix's collaboration with Uber Eats has become a key example of hybrid store-platform models.

Among niche players, La Belle Vie continues to serve the premium segment in Paris, while sustainability-focused operators like Too Good To Go are expanding into related last-mile delivery spaces. Few new players have entered in 2024-25, with growth largely driven by existing supermarket and platform ecosystems.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories. Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics. Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets. Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.

Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered France



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of the quick commerce market in France, focusing on the rapid delivery ecosystem and its growth trajectory. It examines key market segments, operational models, and consumer behavior shaping the evolution of instant delivery services.



France Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value

Order Frequency per Year

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics

Others

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards

Cash on Delivery

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55)

Baby Boomers (Above 55)

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model

Others

France Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes

Delivery in 3 Hours

France Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake

Average Delivery Time

France Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue

Subscription Revenue

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type

Order Frequency by Product Type

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode

Average Order Value by Payment Mode

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group

Average Order Value by Age Group

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier

Order Frequency by Location Tier

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model

Average Order Value by Business Model

France Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time

Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k77icf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment