Record Number of Student Voices to Fill Walt Disney Concert Hall





LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a thrilling display of youth, artistry, and unity, more than 1,200 high school singers from across Southern California will fill Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday, May 1, 2026, as the Los Angeles Master Chorale presents its 37th Annual High School Choir Festival—the longest-running event of its kind in the United States. Representing 41 schools*, this record-breaking ensemble will perform as one mass choir under the direction of Grant Gershon, the Chorale’s Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, and Cindy Ellis, Danner Family Guest Artist. Together, they will transform the late architect Frank Gehry’s iconic venue into a powerful celebration of music education and community connection. The students will pay a very special, visual tribute to the legendary designer of this architectural masterpiece.

A TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCE—ON AND OFF THE STAGE

Since 1989, the High School Choir Festival has served as a cornerstone of arts education in Southern California, engaging more than 34,000 students in a rigorous, year-long musical journey culminating in this singular annual performance.

More than a concert, the Festival is a pipeline for artistic growth and personal development, designed to support the “whole child” through collaboration, discipline, and creative expression. Each year, students gain rare access to world-class mentorship, professional performance standards, and culturally significant repertoire.

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: GUEST ARTIST CINDY ELLIS

This year’s Festival features internationally recognized conductor and educator Cindy Ellis as The Danner Family Guest Artist.

A Cuban American choral director and jazz vocalist, Ellis leads award-winning ensembles at Miami Arts Studio whose credits include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, BBC Proms London Festival, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and collaborations with global artists such as Gloria Estefan and Jacob Collier. A 2025 Teacher of the Year and multi-GRAMMY® Music Educator semifinalist, Ellis brings elite-level artistry and mentorship directly to the next generation of performers.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

1,200+ student singers performing together—the largest in Festival history at Disney Hall

performing together—the largest in Festival history at Disney Hall 41 Southern California high schools represented*

Livestream on INSTAGRAM at 1:00 PM PDT Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Special performance by 16 Master Chorale singers conducted by Jenny Wong , Master Chorale Associate Artistic Director

, Master Chorale Associate Artistic Director Live demonstration of the Concert Hall’s world-famous organ by John West

Repertoire spanning classical masterworks to contemporary global music

2026 FESTIVAL PROGRAM

Conducted by: Grant Gershon, Artistic Director Cindy Ellis, The Danner Family Guest Artist

Your Voices Tune and Raise Them High (from Alexander’s Feast) — G. F. Handel

Because You Sang — Arianne Abela

Journey Home — Abbie Betinis

Cielito Lindo — Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, arr. by Julio Morales

Walk in Jerusalem — arr. Rollo Dilworth

World O World — Jacob Collier

HIGH DEMAND | LIMITED ACCESS

Tickets are extremely limited due to unprecedented participation and audience demand. Media coverage is strongly encouraged for this visually and emotionally compelling event.

The public can request to be waitlisted at https://lamasterchorale.org/high-school-choir-festival .

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

For more than 60 years, the GRAMMY® Award-winning and revered Master Chorale has been a standard-bearer for choruses across America. Hailed for its powerful performances, technical precision, and artistic daring, the Master Chorale reaches more than 175,000 people a year through its concert series at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall, its international touring of innovative works, and its performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and others. The choir is the nation’s largest professional chorus led by Artistic Director Grant Gershon . The Chorale continues to set the gold standard for choral music, bridging historical masterpieces with contemporary relevance, and won its second GRAMMY® for Best Choral Performance this year. The choir sings any genre in any language. Its singers performed at the 97th and 98th OSCARS® and are sought by legendary composers for their movie soundtracks. Their voices are currently heard in numerous films, including “Sinners,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Superman,” and “Wicked: For Good.” Its innovative and extraordinary learning programs include the renowned High School Choir Festival , the Oratorio Project , Voices Within , and Youth Chorus LA , all of which prepare future generations of choral singers and uplift communities through the transformative power of choral music. The Master Chorale is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

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www.lamasterchorale.org

For concert sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Rossetto, mrossetto@lamasterchorale.org

ASSIGNMENT DESK / PRODUCER NOTE

HIGH-IMPACT VISUAL STORY:

1,200 voices performing live in a world-class venue

Strong youth + education + community angle

Ideal for live shots, feature packages, and digital/social amplification

Crews are welcome. Advance coordination highly recommended.

*Participating schools:

Arroyo High School

Baldwin Park High School

Birmingham Community Charter High School

Blair High School

Calabasas High School

CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts

Cleveland High School

Covina High School

Crescenta Valley High School

Eastside High School

El Camino Real Charter High School

El Monte High School

Gabrielino High School

Granada Hills Charter

Henry J. Kaiser High School

Herbert Hoover High School

Highland High School

John Muir High School

Jordan High School

Alexander Hamilton High School

La Quinta High School

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)

Mark Keppel High School

Mira Costa High School

Montebello High School

North Torrance High School

Palisades Charter High School

Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

Paramount High School

Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts

Rosemead High School

Rubidoux High School

San Gabriel Academy

Schurr High School

St. Genevieve High School

Taft Charter High School

Temecula Preparatory School

Thurgood Marshall Secondary School

Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet High School

Valley High School

Wilson High School

Contact: Claudia Bill-de la Peña, press@lamasterchorale.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8ebb94-b3af-45c9-96d9-adeeee4e5e08