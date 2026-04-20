Record Number of Student Voices to Fill Walt Disney Concert Hall

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a thrilling display of youth, artistry, and unity, more than 1,200 high school singers from across Southern California will fill Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday, May 1, 2026, as the Los Angeles Master Chorale presents its 37th Annual High School Choir Festival—the longest-running event of its kind in the United States. Representing 41 schools*, this record-breaking ensemble will perform as one mass choir under the direction of Grant Gershon, the Chorale’s Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, and Cindy Ellis, Danner Family Guest Artist. Together, they will transform the late architect Frank Gehry’s iconic venue into a powerful celebration of music education and community connection. The students will pay a very special, visual tribute to the legendary designer of this architectural masterpiece.
A TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCE—ON AND OFF THE STAGE
Since 1989, the High School Choir Festival has served as a cornerstone of arts education in Southern California, engaging more than 34,000 students in a rigorous, year-long musical journey culminating in this singular annual performance.
More than a concert, the Festival is a pipeline for artistic growth and personal development, designed to support the “whole child” through collaboration, discipline, and creative expression. Each year, students gain rare access to world-class mentorship, professional performance standards, and culturally significant repertoire.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: GUEST ARTIST CINDY ELLIS
This year’s Festival features internationally recognized conductor and educator Cindy Ellis as The Danner Family Guest Artist.
A Cuban American choral director and jazz vocalist, Ellis leads award-winning ensembles at Miami Arts Studio whose credits include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, BBC Proms London Festival, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and collaborations with global artists such as Gloria Estefan and Jacob Collier. A 2025 Teacher of the Year and multi-GRAMMY® Music Educator semifinalist, Ellis brings elite-level artistry and mentorship directly to the next generation of performers.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
- 1,200+ student singers performing together—the largest in Festival history at Disney Hall
- 41 Southern California high schools represented*
- Livestream on INSTAGRAM at 1:00 PM PDT Friday, May 1, 2026
- Special performance by 16 Master Chorale singers conducted by Jenny Wong, Master Chorale Associate Artistic Director
- Live demonstration of the Concert Hall’s world-famous organ by John West
- Repertoire spanning classical masterworks to contemporary global music
2026 FESTIVAL PROGRAM
Conducted by: Grant Gershon, Artistic Director Cindy Ellis, The Danner Family Guest Artist
- Your Voices Tune and Raise Them High (from Alexander’s Feast) — G. F. Handel
- Because You Sang — Arianne Abela
- Journey Home — Abbie Betinis
- Cielito Lindo — Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, arr. by Julio Morales
- Walk in Jerusalem — arr. Rollo Dilworth
- World O World — Jacob Collier
HIGH DEMAND | LIMITED ACCESS
Tickets are extremely limited due to unprecedented participation and audience demand. Media coverage is strongly encouraged for this visually and emotionally compelling event.
The public can request to be waitlisted at https://lamasterchorale.org/high-school-choir-festival.
ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE
For more than 60 years, the GRAMMY® Award-winning and revered Master Chorale has been a standard-bearer for choruses across America. Hailed for its powerful performances, technical precision, and artistic daring, the Master Chorale reaches more than 175,000 people a year through its concert series at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall, its international touring of innovative works, and its performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and others. The choir is the nation’s largest professional chorus led by Artistic Director Grant Gershon. The Chorale continues to set the gold standard for choral music, bridging historical masterpieces with contemporary relevance, and won its second GRAMMY® for Best Choral Performance this year. The choir sings any genre in any language. Its singers performed at the 97th and 98th OSCARS® and are sought by legendary composers for their movie soundtracks. Their voices are currently heard in numerous films, including “Sinners,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Superman,” and “Wicked: For Good.” Its innovative and extraordinary learning programs include the renowned High School Choir Festival, the Oratorio Project, Voices Within, and Youth Chorus LA, all of which prepare future generations of choral singers and uplift communities through the transformative power of choral music. The Master Chorale is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
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For concert sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Rossetto, mrossetto@lamasterchorale.org
ASSIGNMENT DESK / PRODUCER NOTE
HIGH-IMPACT VISUAL STORY:
- 1,200 voices performing live in a world-class venue
- Strong youth + education + community angle
- Ideal for live shots, feature packages, and digital/social amplification
Crews are welcome. Advance coordination highly recommended.
*Participating schools:
Arroyo High School
Baldwin Park High School
Birmingham Community Charter High School
Blair High School
Calabasas High School
CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts
Cleveland High School
Covina High School
Crescenta Valley High School
Eastside High School
El Camino Real Charter High School
El Monte High School
Gabrielino High School
Granada Hills Charter
Henry J. Kaiser High School
Herbert Hoover High School
Highland High School
John Muir High School
Jordan High School
Alexander Hamilton High School
La Quinta High School
Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)
Mark Keppel High School
Mira Costa High School
Montebello High School
North Torrance High School
Palisades Charter High School
Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
Paramount High School
Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts
Rosemead High School
Rubidoux High School
San Gabriel Academy
Schurr High School
St. Genevieve High School
Taft Charter High School
Temecula Preparatory School
Thurgood Marshall Secondary School
Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet High School
Valley High School
Wilson High School
Contact: Claudia Bill-de la Peña, press@lamasterchorale.org
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8ebb94-b3af-45c9-96d9-adeeee4e5e08