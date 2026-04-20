Egypt Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $615.8 Million by 2029 - 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quick commerce market in Egypt is expected to grow by 9.8% annually, reaching US$428.2 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$390.0 million to approximately US$615.8 million.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Egypt offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of quick commerce, including product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time. It further categorizes the market by revenue streams (advertising, delivery fee, and subscription-based models). In addition, the analysis captures consumer demographics by age and location alongside behavioral indicators such as subscription uptake and average delivery time. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive view of market size, consumer behavior, and operational efficiency within the quick commerce ecosystem.
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.
- Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.
- Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.
- Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector.
- Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$428.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$615.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Egypt
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of the quick commerce market in Egypt, focusing on the rapid delivery ecosystem and its growth trajectory. It examines key market segments, operational models, and consumer behavior shaping the evolution of instant delivery services.
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value
- Gross Merchandise Volume
- Average Order Value
- Order Frequency per Year
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Snacks and Beverages
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals and Health Products
- Home Decor
- Clothing and Accessories
- Electronics
- Others
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer
- Wallets and Digital Payments
- Credit and Debit Cards
- Cash on Delivery
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25)
- Millennials (26-39)
- Gen X (40-55)
- Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model
- Hyper-local Model
- Multi-vendor Platform Model
- Others
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes
- Delivery 30-60 Minutes
- Delivery in 3 Hours
Egypt Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group
- Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier
- Average Subscription Uptake
- Average Delivery Time
Egypt Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue
- Delivery Fee Revenue
- Subscription Revenue
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type
- Average Order Value by Product Type
- Order Frequency by Product Type
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode
- Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group
- Average Order Value by Age Group
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier
- Average Order Value by Location Tier
- Order Frequency by Location Tier
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model
- Average Order Value by Business Model
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time
- Average Order Value by Delivery Time
- Order Frequency by Delivery Time
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsjw8m
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