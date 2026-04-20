3-Day Mini MBA for In-House Lawyers (Rembrandt Hotel London, July 13th-15th, 2026) - Elevate Your Legal Career with Essential Leadership and Management Skills

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers (July 13th - July 15th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the dynamic landscape of corporate law, the roles of leadership and management diverge significantly from the traditional technical functions associated with practicing law. In-house lawyers must master these critical skills to thrive within a business framework. By advancing your management capabilities and deepening your insight into the primary challenges faced by business leaders today, you will learn how to more effectively support and advise your organization from a legal perspective.

This comprehensive course is designed to provide in-house lawyers with the essential frameworks, tools, and techniques to enhance business acumen and excel beyond the confines of legal practice, transforming you into a well-rounded business professional.

The course is facilitated by expert trainers who bring a wealth of experience both from the legal field and the world of business management. Their expertise will guide you through this intensive program, offering you the opportunity to acquire new skills and adopt innovative approaches that ensure success in the demanding role of an in-house legal professional.

Are you prepared to enhance your skill-set as a lawyer by broadening your business knowledge?

Key topics covered in this insightful and interactive course include:

Understanding and applying business strategy concepts and frameworks

Driving operational effectiveness through process and quality management

Aligning legal service delivery with overarching business objectives

Building high-performing teams, enhancing motivation and engagement, and nurturing a positive corporate culture

Mastering financial management and interpreting key performance indicators (KPIs)

Upon completion, participants will have accrued 18 CPD hours, thereby further endorsing their professional development. This course is an indispensable asset for in-house lawyers aiming to expand their proficiency beyond legal practice into the realms of business management and leadership.

Who should attend?

This 3-day event has been specifically designed for the legal professional who wants to succeed in their role, including:

Heads of legal departments

Legal directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisers

Key corporate law team members

Private practice lawyers seeking to switch to an in-house role

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning Business strategy Operational effectiveness and efficiency Developing a strategy for legal services

Day 2 Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change People management and leadership skills Leading strategic change Module 3: Project management and teamwork Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders

Day 3 Module 4: Finance for business Accounting principles Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss and the balance sheet Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure Managing fees with external law firms Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options Work-In-Progress - the great unknown



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ty2oy

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