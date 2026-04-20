Managing Human Error: A Strategic Approach for Pharmaceutical Managers (Online Course: July 1, 2026 with 6 CPD Hours)

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Human Error: A Strategic Approach for Pharmaceutical Managers (July 1, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Managers across all sectors face the persistent challenge of human error, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Managing this risk is essential in today's commercially competitive environment.

Contrary to common belief, human error is not an unavoidable byproduct of human behavior. Instead, there are actionable strategies to both reduce the occurrences of human error and mitigate their potential impacts.

The repercussions of human error can lead to product deviations, quality issues, and expensive recalls. However, it's worth questioning whether human error is the root cause or a manifestation of deeper process and system inadequacies. Is it a simple narrative, or does it conceal deeper complexity?

Our one-day training course delves into the intricacies of human error management, a pivotal issue for all managers who are responsible for ensuring the safe operations of their businesses.

Human error can tarnish an organization's reputation, result in financial loss, and crucially, cause accidents, injuries, or even fatalities. This course, led by an expert trainer, guides you through identifying various methods to review and improve work processes aimed at reducing human error risks within your organization.

This course references pioneering work by leading scholars in human error studies and encompasses international case studies from various industries, including pharmaceuticals. These elements help in embedding the knowledge gained, while challenging existing understandings to establish a comprehensive safety management strategy.

By participating in this training, you will enhance your managerial skills, supporting your role and value within your organization's leadership team. Furthermore, by gaining valuable insights into human error management, you will elevate the performance of both your operations and your company overall.

CPD Hours: 6

Who should attend?

This training course is highly relevant to pharmaceutical professionals in roles with responsibility for people, processes, quality and compliance, including:

Line managers and team leaders

Production managers

Manufacturing supervisors

Operations managers

Quality and compliance managers and supervisors

Senior managers and directors

This is a vital topic area for all professionals who want to get to grips with understanding, managing and reducing human error within their organisations.

Although primarily aimed at pharma industry professionals, this training course will also be of benefit to team leaders, senior managers and directors in other business sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Are people always the problem? Assumptions Selective attention Cognitive biases Errors and violations Organisational failure Normalisation of deviance (NoD) Communications Blame Looking ahead - action plans



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndwa4t

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