Single Use Bioprocessing Markets and Competition Insights Report 2026 - Industry Set to Triple in Value by 2035, Reaching USD 15.5 Billion

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioprocessing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report encompasses market sizing, competitive analysis, and company profiles, focusing on emerging trends, market dynamics, and innovation driving growth. It also addresses key questions regarding current engagement, leading companies, market size, and future evolution.

The single-use bioprocessing market is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion to USD 15.5 billion by 2035, boasting a CAGR of 11.5%. This growth is fueled by technological advancements and the increasing shift from conventional stainless-steel equipment to disposable technologies.

Driven by their therapeutic effectiveness, biologics have encouraged the enhancement of traditional biologics manufacturing. The move towards single-use technologies like bioreactors and mixers ensures enhanced productivity, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. These technologies allow faster market delivery and have become indispensable in biotechnological processes. The biopharmaceutical sector's adoption of single-use technology during the COVID-19 pandemic underscores its critical role.

Single-use bioprocessing systems provide significant advantages, including reduced environmental impact, lower costs, and minimized contamination risks. Despite challenges like extractables and sterilization complexities, ongoing research and innovations continue to bolster market growth.

Development of over 500 single-use bioprocessing equipment emphasizes the growing traction for these solutions.

Major applications are in the pharmaceutical industry, with significant adoption across diverse operational scales.

The drive for competitive advantage leads to advanced product features and over 1,800 patents filed, indicating rapid innovation.

Single-use technologies offer substantial cost benefits, promoting widespread adoption across the biopharmaceutical sector. The current landscape features a dynamic mix of established firms and new entrants, predominantly based in developed regions.

Globally, the market opportunity is well-distributed across operation scales, product types, and regions. The preclinical and clinical segments dominate, with disposable filter cartridges expected to see the highest growth. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to take the lead with a 35% market share, followed closely by North America and Europe.

Notable industry players include Avantor, Cytiva, Eppendorf, Merck KGaA, Pall, Premas Biotech, REPROCELL, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape: Single-Use Bioreactors

5. Market Landscape: Single-Use Mixers

6. Market Landscape: Single-Use Sensors

7. Market Landscape: Other Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technologies

8. Product Competitiveness Analysis

9. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in North America: Company Profiles

10. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in Europe: Company Profiles

11. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles

12. Patent Analysis

13. Brand Positioning Matrix

14. Case Study: Cost and Time Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

15. Demand and Supply Analysis

16. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

17. Conclusion

18. Executive Insights

19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

20. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M

ABEC

Acceleron Pharma

Applied BioSensors

Applikon Biotechnology

Avantor

Bionet

Bioprocess Engineering Services

Biosan

Celartia

Cell Culture Company

CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Cellexus

Celltainer Biotech

Cercell

CESCO Bioengineering

Corning

Cytiva

Distek

DrM Life Science

Emerson

Entegris

Eppendorf

Equflow

ErtelAlsop

ESCO ASTER

Finesse Solutions

FlexBiosys

High Purity New England

Integra Biosciences

LFB Biomanufacturing

Malema Engineering Corporation

Masterflex

Meissner

Meissner Filtration Product

Merck Millipore

METTLER TOLEDO

MicroDigital

OmniBRx biotechnologies

Optek-Danulat

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin

PBS Biotech

PerfuseCell

Polestar Technologies

PPD

Premas Biotech

PreSens

ProlifeCell

RealBio Technology

Rentschler Biopharma

REPROCELL

RIM Bio

Saint-Gobain

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

SATAKE MultiMix

Scinus Cell Expansion System

Sensirion

Sentinel Process Systems

Solaris Biotech

Solida Biotech

Strain Measurement Devices

Synthecon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Univercells

Venair Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fagl5

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