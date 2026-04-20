Single Use Bioprocessing Markets and Competition Insights Report 2026 - Industry Set to Triple in Value by 2035, Reaching USD 15.5 Billion

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioprocessing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report encompasses market sizing, competitive analysis, and company profiles, focusing on emerging trends, market dynamics, and innovation driving growth. It also addresses key questions regarding current engagement, leading companies, market size, and future evolution.
The single-use bioprocessing market is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion to USD 15.5 billion by 2035, boasting a CAGR of 11.5%. This growth is fueled by technological advancements and the increasing shift from conventional stainless-steel equipment to disposable technologies.
Driven by their therapeutic effectiveness, biologics have encouraged the enhancement of traditional biologics manufacturing. The move towards single-use technologies like bioreactors and mixers ensures enhanced productivity, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. These technologies allow faster market delivery and have become indispensable in biotechnological processes. The biopharmaceutical sector's adoption of single-use technology during the COVID-19 pandemic underscores its critical role.
Single-use bioprocessing systems provide significant advantages, including reduced environmental impact, lower costs, and minimized contamination risks. Despite challenges like extractables and sterilization complexities, ongoing research and innovations continue to bolster market growth.
- Development of over 500 single-use bioprocessing equipment emphasizes the growing traction for these solutions.
- Major applications are in the pharmaceutical industry, with significant adoption across diverse operational scales.
- The drive for competitive advantage leads to advanced product features and over 1,800 patents filed, indicating rapid innovation.
Single-use technologies offer substantial cost benefits, promoting widespread adoption across the biopharmaceutical sector. The current landscape features a dynamic mix of established firms and new entrants, predominantly based in developed regions.
Globally, the market opportunity is well-distributed across operation scales, product types, and regions. The preclinical and clinical segments dominate, with disposable filter cartridges expected to see the highest growth. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to take the lead with a 35% market share, followed closely by North America and Europe.
Notable industry players include Avantor, Cytiva, Eppendorf, Merck KGaA, Pall, Premas Biotech, REPROCELL, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape: Single-Use Bioreactors
5. Market Landscape: Single-Use Mixers
6. Market Landscape: Single-Use Sensors
7. Market Landscape: Other Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technologies
8. Product Competitiveness Analysis
9. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in North America: Company Profiles
10. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in Europe: Company Profiles
11. Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Providers in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles
12. Patent Analysis
13. Brand Positioning Matrix
14. Case Study: Cost and Time Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
15. Demand and Supply Analysis
16. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
17. Conclusion
18. Executive Insights
19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
20. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M
- ABEC
- Acceleron Pharma
- Applied BioSensors
- Applikon Biotechnology
- Avantor
- Bionet
- Bioprocess Engineering Services
- Biosan
- Celartia
- Cell Culture Company
- CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd
- Cellexus
- Celltainer Biotech
- Cercell
- CESCO Bioengineering
- Corning
- Cytiva
- Distek
- DrM Life Science
- Emerson
- Entegris
- Eppendorf
- Equflow
- ErtelAlsop
- ESCO ASTER
- Finesse Solutions
- FlexBiosys
- High Purity New England
- Integra Biosciences
- LFB Biomanufacturing
- Malema Engineering Corporation
- Masterflex
- Meissner
- Meissner Filtration Product
- Merck Millipore
- METTLER TOLEDO
- MicroDigital
- OmniBRx biotechnologies
- Optek-Danulat
- Pall Corporation
- Parker Hannifin
- PBS Biotech
- PerfuseCell
- Polestar Technologies
- PPD
- Premas Biotech
- PreSens
- ProlifeCell
- RealBio Technology
- Rentschler Biopharma
- REPROCELL
- RIM Bio
- Saint-Gobain
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- SATAKE MultiMix
- Scinus Cell Expansion System
- Sensirion
- Sentinel Process Systems
- Solaris Biotech
- Solida Biotech
- Strain Measurement Devices
- Synthecon
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Univercells
- Venair Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fagl5
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