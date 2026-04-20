Halal Food Market Trends and Growth Outlook (2026-2034) by Product, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global halal food market is projected to experience notable growth, with its value estimated at USD 2.95 trillion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 6.32 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2026-2034. The Asia Pacific region leads the market, holding a significant share of over 48.5% in 2025. Growth drivers include rising awareness, rapid multiculturalism, globalization, stringent standardization, the expansion of e-commerce, and increasing health and safety concerns.

The demand for halal-certified food is propelled by the Muslim community's requirements. Halal certification plays a critical role, promoting trust and authenticity. The emphasis on transparency attracts not just Muslim consumers but also health-conscious individuals and those inclined towards ethically produced goods. Governmental and organizational regulations within Muslim-majority countries have reinforced consumer confidence through standardized halal certification processes.

The United States is a key region due to factors such as the increasing Muslim population, which is expanding halal options in grocery stores, restaurants, and food service outlets. Non-Muslim consumers in the U.S. are drawn to halal products due to perceptions of superior quality, ethical sourcing, and hygienic production. This is particularly popular among Millennials and Gen Z, who seek alignment with ethical and sustainable food practices.

Increasing Muslim Population

The global increase in the Muslim population is driving demand for halal-certified food due to strong religious adherence. Countries with substantial Muslim populations like Indonesia are witnessing greater demand, prompting retailers to expand offerings of halal-certified products. Quick-service restaurants and other dining establishments are increasing halal-certified options to meet this demand.

Rising Consumer Awareness, Multiculturalism, and Globalization

Halal-certified products address the growing consumer demand for transparency and ethical production. Halal foods are becoming more accessible globally due to factors like multiculturalism and globalization, with e-commerce transforming the landscape by facilitating the purchase of certified items online. The e-commerce sector is expected to reach USD 183.8 trillion by 2032, with a CAGR of 27.16% from 2024 to 2032.

Increasing Health and Safety Concerns

Health and safety concerns are increasing demand for halal food. Consumers prioritize ethically sourced, hygienically processed, and nutritionally beneficial foods. Trends like clean eating, mindful eating, and plant-based diets align with halal food standards, reinforcing its appeal across diverse consumer segments.

HALAL FOOD INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

Analysis by Product:

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals and Grains

Oil, Fats, and Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Meat, poultry, and seafood dominate the market with a 50.3% share in 2025. The segment's growth is driven by increased consumption of halal meats and seafood among Muslim populations, supported by stringent certification processes.

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Traditional retailers hold 51.7% of the market share, playing a vital role in distribution, especially in culturally inclined regions. They provide a variety of halal products with personalized consumer services.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Asia Pacific region drives the global market due to its large Muslim population and well-established halal industries. There's a growing demand for convenience-focused halal items and plant-based alternatives. In 2024, Deli Halal launched a new line of halal-certified slic

KEY REGIONAL TAKEAWAYS

UNITED STATES HALAL FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS

The U.S. halal food market is growing due to the rising Muslim population and increased consumer awareness towards halal certification. The U.S. is expected to have 8.1 million Muslims by 2050, fueling the demand for halal food. Mainstream retail outlets like Walmart and Costco are increasing accessibility to these products.

EUROPE HALAL FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS

Europe's halal market is expanding with an increasing Muslim population, exemplified by 3.9 million Muslims in the UK. The demand for halal poultry and other products is significant, prompting retailers to expand product lines and marketing strategies.

ASIA PACIFIC HALAL FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific region sees strong growth driven by its large Muslim population. Countries like China and Indonesia lead in demand for halal products, which is supported by rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences.

LATIN AMERICA HALAL FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS

Latin America, led by Brazil, is pivotal in the global halal market. Brazil's status as a leading chicken meat exporter is supported by robust trade ties with Muslim-majority countries and an effective halal certification system.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA HALAL FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS

MEA's halal food market growth is driven by the increasing Muslim population and consumer demand for halal products. Companies like Tanmiah Food and Al Islami Foods are expanding operations regionally and globally, reflecting robust market dynamics.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major players in the halal food market are expanding product offerings and utilizing digital marketing and e-commerce strategies. Companies like Al Islami Foods are launching new product lines and focusing on untapped markets.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How big is the halal food market?

What is the future outlook of the halal food market?

What are the key factors driving the halal food market?

Which region accounts for the largest halal food market share?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.95 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.32 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Al Islami Foods Co.

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Saffron Road

DagangHalal Group

Janan Meat Ltd

Kawan Foods Berhad

Cargill Inc.

Prima Agri-Products Sdn Bhd

Nestle S.A.

BRF S.A.

Tahira Foods Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz8o10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment